This BMW M3 Drift Missile Promises Full Need for Speed Adrenaline

While Need for Speed isn’t a racing simulator whose purpose is to impress the world with how realistic things like handling are, the game features a car customization tool that lets anyone create state-of-the-art models that only skilled designers would be able to envision.
This is the case of this BMW M3 Drift Missile published on Instagram by NFS_GarageBuilds and which features a brilliant mix of paint jobs, as well as a touch of rust that only further refines its sporty appearance.
While I’m not going to comment too much on the design choices we see here, one questionable pick is maybe the beadlock wheels, which for a car supposed to be used for drifting doesn’t necessarily make sense.
On the other hand, the black, blue, and green combination actually looks very good, especially with the occasional rust here and there.
But after all, since this is a game and it all comes down to everyone’s imagination, it’s all about the looks, and truth be told, this BMW M3 Drift Missing is definitely a head-turner.
It goes without saying that pretty much anyone can create such models in Need for Speed, albeit as many of us already learned the hard way, you still need a bit of skill to make a car look like this.
NFS_GarageBuilds has several super-impressive models on their account, so it goes without saying that what we see here isn’t just a lucky combination of tuning parts, paint jobs, and design options.
Have a look at the BMW M3 Drift Missile in the gallery in this article, and of course, you can try to create your own model in Need for Speed. It will probably take some time, especially if you’re new to the game, but just give it some time and you might become a rather skilled wrap designer.
While I’m not going to comment too much on the design choices we see here, one questionable pick is maybe the beadlock wheels, which for a car supposed to be used for drifting doesn’t necessarily make sense.
On the other hand, the black, blue, and green combination actually looks very good, especially with the occasional rust here and there.
But after all, since this is a game and it all comes down to everyone’s imagination, it’s all about the looks, and truth be told, this BMW M3 Drift Missing is definitely a head-turner.
It goes without saying that pretty much anyone can create such models in Need for Speed, albeit as many of us already learned the hard way, you still need a bit of skill to make a car look like this.
NFS_GarageBuilds has several super-impressive models on their account, so it goes without saying that what we see here isn’t just a lucky combination of tuning parts, paint jobs, and design options.
Have a look at the BMW M3 Drift Missile in the gallery in this article, and of course, you can try to create your own model in Need for Speed. It will probably take some time, especially if you’re new to the game, but just give it some time and you might become a rather skilled wrap designer.
View this post on Instagram
BMW M3 Driftmissile . ................ The fellas : @nfs.cars @blackzellyt @mundo_nfs @nfs_garasdesigns @needforspeed ............... #nfspayback #nfs #nfsheat #nfsgame #nfsbuild #needforspeedheat #nfsksedition #ea #eagames #stance #needforspeedcars #nfsxcars #needforspeed #ps4 #drifter #speedhunters #racecar #drift #palmcity #driftking #drifting #driftcar #nfscars #sportcar #driftmissile #stancenation #cars #nfsheatstudio