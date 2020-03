Modernized McLaren F1 Looks Like The Senna's Daddy

Before moving on to the details of the pixel build, I need to point out that Khyzyl Saleem, the digital artist responsible for the work, has shown his respect to the iconic Surrey machine in the description of the social media post below, which portrays the rendering."Worked quite well in terms of modernizing a Legend (can't beat the original Longtail and GTR variants though)," the pixel wielder explains.The posterior of the F1 has been gifted with the kind of wing we've seen on the GTR incarnation of the Senna and the result is downright savage - the LED light rings that replace the "industrial" rear light clusters of the retro hero also help with the integration of the new-age design.As for the nose of the V12 machine, we can see the lower apron of the 720S here - as a bonus, the said artist added various other aero bits, which means you should zoom in on the pixels below.It's no secret that this Macca was developed as part of a collaboration that saw the pixel master's concepts finding their way into Need For Speed: Heat, the latest title of the franchise. Nevertheless, the artist, who decided to part ways with the project at a certain point, stressed out the limitations of his role."I wasn't involved with the process of getting these into the game from the models I have provided (I had left from that point), so I can't say if they changed from my original concepts, but as always it's awesome to see these fun concepts in a game!" Saleem tells us.