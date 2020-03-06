Modernized McLaren F1 Looks Like The Senna's Daddy

View this post on Instagram

Continuing from my post yesterday, this is what I did for the EXTREME version of the F1. Inspirations from the latest SENNA GTR & also the 720s coupled with a widebody using some of my signature quirks. Worked quite well in terms of modernising a Legend (can't beat the original Longtail and GTR variants though). - - 2 weeks prior to leaving Ghost Games (4/5 months ago) I was asked to come up with an EXTREME kit design for a DB11 Volante & Mclaren F1. This is what I did for the DB11, it was partially unfinished due to my contract running out (and me not wanting to renew). **Please don't ask me any questions in regards to the game or DLC content, I no longer work for Ghost/EA & I'm not an EA forum for you to list your hate or dissapointment, I was merely just an artist that worked on the game.** - - I wasnt involved with the process of getting these into the game from the models I have provided (I had left from that point), so I can't say if they changed from my original concepts etc, but as always it's awesome to see these fun concepts in a game! - - #art #design #3d #khyzylsaleem #kyza #ks #blacklist #carlifestyle #speedhunters #lto #livetooffend #scifi #cyberpunk #nfsheat #ghost #astonmartin #db11 #volante #concept

