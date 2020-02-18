New 2021 BMW M3 Rendered Based on Leaked Photos, Huge Grille Is Here

With BMW being almost ready to unleash the new G80 M3, the rendering that brought us here comes to portray the upcoming super-sedan, with this being based on the leaked images and spyshots that have arrived to date.
Of course, we have to start with the front end of the 2021 M3, since this is where the opinion-splitting grille is. Now, while the humongous kidney grille hasn't clearly shown up yet, the M3 is expected to share its front end with the future M4 Coupe and Convertible, with the latter set to pack the already-leaked super-sized nose we're talking about - pixel tip to Instagram label zer.o.wt for this pair of images.
Hopefully, the Bavarians will at least come up with the roof creases seen in this rendering, which, like the ones on the Concept 4, help integrate the grille, at least partially.
As for the posterior of the go-fast sedan, this has leaked onto the web - we're talking about a tamer approach compared to the front end, albeit with this being more balanced and in the slightly understated spirit that has defined M3s of the past.
The main elements we have here involve the trunk lid spoiler, a discreet presence, as well as a diffuser-style element, with the traditional quadruple tailpipes. We also have to add the bold design on the edges of the apron, which, together with the vertical reflectors, brings a strong visual identity.
On the tech front, BMW has all but confirmed that the upcoming athlete will be animated by the new S58 twin-turbo 3.0-liter engine that animates the X3 M and X4 M, so you can expect up to 510 ponies in Competition trim. Oh, and let's not forget the xDrive rumors, with these talking about the 2021 M3 packing the sort of AWD+RWD driving mode tech offered on the current M5, at least as an option.
The said BMW 4 Series Coupe will debut this year, perhaps at next month's 2020 Geneva Motor Show, with the M3 set to land after that, which means we should get to see the performance four-door within the next 12 months.
