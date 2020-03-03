Morgan's All-New Plus Four Packs 2.0-Liter BMW Turbo Engine, Manual Transmission

More on this:

1 2021 Morgan Plus 4 Teased With BMW B48 Turbo Engine, Manual Transmission Option

2 You Can Now Configure the 2020 Morgan Plus Six in 3D

3 Richard Hammond’s Car Collection Now Includes the 2020 Morgan Plus Six

4 2020 Morgan Plus 4 Celebrates 70th Anniversary With Special Edition

5 Speeding Morgan Plus 4 Slams Into the Back of Audi SUV, Takes Serious Damage