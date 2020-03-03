Morgan's All-New Plus Four Packs 2.0-Liter BMW Turbo Engine, Manual Transmission

After rolling out the Plus Six on the CX-Generation aluminum platform, Morgan redesigned the Plus Four from the ground up. Like its bigger brother, the newcomer features BMW suck-squeeze-bang-blow but two fewer cylinders.
B48 is how the Bavarians call this engine, and coincidentally, the 255-horsepower and 295-lb.ft. output ratings mirror those of the 2021 Toyota GR Supra for the U.S. market. The Japanese sports car can reach 60 miles per hour (96 km/h) in approximately 5.0 seconds while the Morgan needs 4.6 seconds.
Lightness is of the essence here, with the Plus Four tipping the scales at 1,009 or 1,013 kilograms depending on the transmission option. The ZF 8HP is the lightest of the two models while the six-speed manual needs 5.0 seconds to hit 60 miles per hour, matching the acceleration performance of the GR Supra.
Top speed? 240 kph (149 miles per hour) is the velocity estimated by Morgan, which is more than enough is such a lightweight sports car with seating for two and period-correct exterior design. Up to 104 millimeters narrower than the Plus Six, the Plus Four is packaged in such a way that the interior and luggage compartment offer more space than the preceding model with the Ford engine.
To whom it may concern, the Plus Four is estimated with a similar fuel consumption of 7.0 liters per 100 kilometers as its forerunner despite more than 65 percent more power and torque levels. 159 grams of CO2 per kilometer should also help in markets where taxation is linked to the emissions output.
Originally scheduled to premiere at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show, the all-new Morgan is already available to order and configure. Prices start at £62,995 in the United Kingdom while deliveries will commence in Q2 of 2020.
Speaking of configurations, the British automaker offers no fewer than 14 exterior colors in addition to a paint-to-sample option. The wheels sport five designs, the brake calipers can be had in three colors, and the soft-top roof is available in seven colors as well as nine piping options.
