You Can Now Configure the 2020 Morgan Plus Six in 3D

The Plus Six rides on Morgan’s first all-aluminum chassis, the CX Generation. The two-door roadster is also the first Morgan to be configurable in three dimensions, and in total, “more than a trillion combinations” are available.
The British automaker also allows the user to download the finished car’s images, PDF brochure, and to send the specification to the dealership for ordering. In other words, it’s an all-inclusive tool and a well-designed one as well.
“We’re immensely proud to bring you our most advanced configurator yet. It’s the culmination of months of development work, bringing together teams across the business and externally,” said Micheal Smith, the lead digital designer at Morgan. At launch, three languages are available, representing the brand’s most important markets: English for the British and U.S., French, and German.
The configurator starts off with two specifications, namely the Plus Six and Plus Six Touring. The latter features a textile roof that’s offered in no fewer than seven colors, starting with black. Green, blue, grey, beige, maroon, and brown complete the list. As for wheel designs, four choices are offered in 18 and 19 inches as well as silver and black finishes. The brake calipers of the Plus Six for the 2020 model year are also customizable in black (standard), red, and yellow.
When it comes to pricing, Morgan quotes 79,995 pounds sterling from the get-go and 89,995 for the First Edition. LED headlights are also standard, as are the BMW inline-six turbo powerplant and ZF 8HP eight-speed automatic transmission. This combo is enough for a sprint to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 4.2 seconds.
Tipping the scales at 1,075 kilograms, the Plus Six is also available with a composite hard top inspired by road-racing cars from the 1960s. You don’t want to take too many chances with this car, however. ABS is the only electronic nanny you could call “assistance,” and the rear end kicks out pretty easily.
