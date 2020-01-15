2020 Morgan Plus 4 Celebrates 70th Anniversary With Special Edition

4 Morgan Previews Wide Body Car for 2019, Bids Farewell to Aero 8 and Plus 8

“As the design team creating the Plus 4 70th Anniversary Edition, our aim was to create a classic look, yet one that exudes the significance of what it represents,” said head of design Jonathan Wells. “A mix of premium tones, high-quality materials, and exquisite details reflect the essence of the venerable Morgan Plus 4, and provide a fitting tribute to the steel chassis that has formed its backbone since it was launched in 1950.” Celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Plus 4, the limited edition features Platinum Metallic paintwork, an Aero Racing engine mapping and exhaust upgrade, as well as an individually numbered plaque. A host of exterior and interior upgrades level up the retail price to 60,995 pounds sterling in the UK.If you were planning on ordering one, tough luck! Only 20 units are to be built, and every single one of them has already been reserved. The final iteration of the steel-chassis Plus 4 will be replaced in the nearest of futures with a newcomer on the CX-Generation aluminum platform, first utilized by the Plus Six Wire wheels in dark grey, racing-style front valance, a black stone guard, Ravenwood veneer on the dashboard, a Mota-Lita steering wheel, leather on the door handles, a mohair hood cover, and sidescreen storage bags are included as standard equipment. Heated performance seats, lighting for both of the footwells, and a photographic build record round off the list of goodies.Aero Racing is Morgan’s in-house motorsport arm, and thanks to them, the 2.0-liter Duratec GDI engine from Ford has been uprated from 154 to 180 horsepower. That’s zero to 62 miles per hour (100 km/h) in less than seven seconds! The ceramic-black tailpipe design is connected to a sports exhaust.If you still want a Plus 4 before Morgan switches to the all-aluminum chassis , the Brits recommend prospective customers to ring up the nearest dealership because only a handful is still in stock. The steel-chassis Roadster is also on its last legs.“As the design team creating the Plus 4 70th Anniversary Edition, our aim was to create a classic look, yet one that exudes the significance of what it represents,” said head of design Jonathan Wells. “A mix of premium tones, high-quality materials, and exquisite details reflect the essence of the venerable Morgan Plus 4, and provide a fitting tribute to the steel chassis that has formed its backbone since it was launched in 1950.”

