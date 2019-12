2020 Morgan CX Models to Feature Manual Transmission, Four-Cylinder Turbo Engine

Make no mistake about it, a lot has happened to the Morgan Motor Company in the span of a single year. 2020 will mark the next chapter in the automaker’s history, starting with “a manual gearbox.” Considering how many sports cars and supercars dropped the three-pedal setup for an auto or dual-clutch transmission, this bit of news is certainly good.All-new models built on the CX-Generation vehicle architecture are also in the pipeline, and as the headline implies, they’ll feature “smaller capacity engines than the inline six-cylinder engine in the Plus Six .” Displacing three liters and augmented by a twin-scroll turbocharger, the B58 from BMW easily cranks out 340 PS (335 horsepower).500 Nm (369 pound-feet) of torque and an eight-speed automatic transmission from ZF Friedrichshafen are also featured, translating to 4.2 seconds to 100 km/h (62 mph) in Sport mode. In other words, the cutesy Morgan is quicker than the Z4 M40i and Toyota GR Supra.The traditional steel chassis has played an important role in the British automaker’s history for 83 years and counting, but its discontinuation has been scheduled in 2020 in favor of the CX-Generation platform. “A fitting send-off” is planned according to chief exec Steve Morris, which could only mean that a special-edition model is in the pipeline.Regarding the low-displacement engines that Morgan was talking about, chances are the Brits will extend their partnership with BMW with a deal to supply the B48 four-cylinder turbo. The 1,998-cc engine also employs a twin-scroll turbocharger, and the output ratings stop at 306 PS (301 horsepower) and 450 Nm (332 pound-feet) of torque.The most modern models based on the steel chassis are the 4/4, Plus 4, and V6 Roadster, so here's hope the B48 will serve as a replacement to the 1.6-liter Sigma, 2.0-liter Duratec GDI, as well as the 3.7-liter Cyclone from Ford.