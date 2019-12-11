2020 Morgan CX Models to Feature Manual Transmission, Four-Cylinder Turbo Engine

View this post on Instagram

NEWS: In yet another significant announcement for our 110th year, we are excited to reveal that new models on our CX-Generation aluminium platform will be launched in 2020. New models will feature smaller engines than the 3.0 litre inline six cylinder found in the Plus Six, and we can confirm that there will be a manual transmission within the range. The introduction of these new models will mark the end of Morgan using the traditional steel frame chassis, a variation of which has featured in Morgan models since 1936. We look forward to celebrating the significance of the traditional steel frame chassis as the final models roll off the production line in 2020. As we continue to create Morgan sports cars for the 21st century, the introduction of the CX-Generation aluminium platform across our core range is hugely exciting. Read more: #LinkInBio

A post shared by Morgan Motor Company (@morganmotor) on Dec 11, 2019 at 1:34am PST