This Is YoYo, the World’s First 3D-Printed Electric Car
 

2020 Morgan CX Models to Feature Manual Transmission, Four-Cylinder Turbo Engine

11 Dec 2019, 21:50 UTC
In December 2018, Morgan previewed their first wide-body car for 2019. Then came March 2019, and the British boutique sports car manufacturer announced the all-new Plus Six on the CX-Generation aluminum platform as well as the change of ownership to Investindustrial, the company that also owns stakes in Aston Martin Lagonda and Ducati.
Make no mistake about it, a lot has happened to the Morgan Motor Company in the span of a single year. 2020 will mark the next chapter in the automaker’s history, starting with “a manual gearbox.” Considering how many sports cars and supercars dropped the three-pedal setup for an auto or dual-clutch transmission, this bit of news is certainly good.

All-new models built on the CX-Generation vehicle architecture are also in the pipeline, and as the headline implies, they’ll feature “smaller capacity engines than the inline six-cylinder engine in the Plus Six.” Displacing three liters and augmented by a twin-scroll turbocharger, the B58 from BMW easily cranks out 340 PS (335 horsepower).

500 Nm (369 pound-feet) of torque and an eight-speed automatic transmission from ZF Friedrichshafen are also featured, translating to 4.2 seconds to 100 km/h (62 mph) in Sport mode. In other words, the cutesy Morgan is quicker than the Z4 M40i and Toyota GR Supra.

The traditional steel chassis has played an important role in the British automaker’s history for 83 years and counting, but its discontinuation has been scheduled in 2020 in favor of the CX-Generation platform. “A fitting send-off” is planned according to chief exec Steve Morris, which could only mean that a special-edition model is in the pipeline.

Regarding the low-displacement engines that Morgan was talking about, chances are the Brits will extend their partnership with BMW with a deal to supply the B48 four-cylinder turbo. The 1,998-cc engine also employs a twin-scroll turbocharger, and the output ratings stop at 306 PS (301 horsepower) and 450 Nm (332 pound-feet) of torque.

The most modern models based on the steel chassis are the 4/4, Plus 4, and V6 Roadster, so here's hope the B48 will serve as a replacement to the 1.6-liter Sigma, 2.0-liter Duratec GDI, as well as the 3.7-liter Cyclone from Ford.

 
 
 
 
 
NEWS: In yet another significant announcement for our 110th year, we are excited to reveal that new models on our CX-Generation aluminium platform will be launched in 2020. New models will feature smaller engines than the 3.0 litre inline six cylinder found in the Plus Six, and we can confirm that there will be a manual transmission within the range. The introduction of these new models will mark the end of Morgan using the traditional steel frame chassis, a variation of which has featured in Morgan models since 1936. We look forward to celebrating the significance of the traditional steel frame chassis as the final models roll off the production line in 2020. As we continue to create Morgan sports cars for the 21st century, the introduction of the CX-Generation aluminium platform across our core range is hugely exciting. Read more: #LinkInBio

