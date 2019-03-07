Morgan Launches All-New Plus Six, Comes With BMW B58 Engine

Six cylinders arranged in a line, a turbocharged, 3.0 liters of displacement, 335 horsepower, and an eight-speed automatic transmission. The 2020 Morgan Plus Six is all new from the ground up, and pricing for the BMW B58-engined model starts at £77,995 in the United Kingdom.

Less than one percent of the 4,000 parts that make up the car were sourced from the previous generation, which goes to show how much Morgan has invested in the Plus Six. Speaking of which, Beyond the Touring, two more trim level will be available at launch. These are the First Edition in either Moonstone or Emerald, starting at £89,995 including value-added tax. Under the skin, the Plus Six features the CX-Generation aluminum bonded platform that promises 100 percent more torsional rigidity compared to the previous vehicle architecture.Weighing less than 100 kilograms and retaining the same wheelbase as before, the CX-Generation is wrapped in an instantly recognizable silhouette. Tipping the scale at 1,075 kilograms in total, the Plus Six is offered with a composite hard top that takes inspiration from road racers of the 1960s. It comes standard on the Touring trim level, priced at £84,995.Deep-dish wheels, a color display in the instrument cluster, puddle lighting, central locking, hidden speakers, and soft-grain leather are offered, along with side screen surrounds, stone guards, and LED headlights. All in all, the Plus Six is a bit of a surprise from Morgan ’s part.500 Nm (369 pound-feet) of torque and the transmission in Sport mode translate to 4.2 seconds to 100 km/h (62 mph), which is quicker than both the BMW Z4 M40i and Toyota GR Supra. Shift paddles are included, and if you happen to drive like a granny to church on Sunday, then Morgan expects the Plus Six to return 7.4 liters per 100 kilometers and 170 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometer.Less than one percent of the 4,000 parts that make up the car were sourced from the previous generation, which goes to show how much Morgan has invested in the Plus Six. Speaking of which, Investindustrial announced that it's acquired the majority stake in Morgan. The deal will be finalized in April 2019.