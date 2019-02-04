2020 BMW 8 Series First Edition Is V8 Power with Exclusive BMW Individual Parts

autoevolution

This spring, BMW will unleash its new 8 Series onto the market. In its habitual way, the German carmaker will make the nameplate available, for a limited time, as a First Edition series.
The First Edition for the 8 Series will be offered exclusively for the M850i xDrive coupe variant of the nameplate, and only 400 units of it will be built.

BMW says this model marks the first time when BMW Individual exterior and interior parts have been designed for the range. Also, a series of exclusive colors have been created to cover the model.

At the exterior, the color of choice is the Frozen Barcelona Blue metallic, combined with black High Gloss Shadow featured on the side window surrounds, grille frame and slats, the air breather applications and tailpipe trims.

20-inch M light alloy wheels with a Y-spoke design, also painted black, round up the exterior look.

At the interior, the materials of choice for the First Edtion are Merino and Alcantara leather. The former is featured all over the seats and other elements of the interior, while the latter dresses the M steering wheel and the roof liner.

In the M850i xDrive First Edition, BMW fitted a Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround sound system. Glass applications are to be found on the start/stop button, the iDrive Controller, the volume control and the illuminated gearshift lever.

Making the fact that the car is part of the special edition known are the BMW Individual interior trim strips that spread across the center of the dashboard. The First Edition 1/400 lettering is also featured as a testimony to the car’s unique lineage.

As for what makes the model tick, the M850i gets its punch from the V8 gasoline engine that develops 530 horsepower.

BMW did not announce pricing for the M850i xDrive First Edition. Full details about the model can be found in the document attached below.
