2021 Morgan Plus 4 Teased With BMW B48 Turbo Engine, Manual Transmission Option

March 2019 is when Morgan rolled out the all-new Plus Six, the first-ever Morgan underpinned by the CX-Generation platform. 100 kilograms lighter than its predecessor, the open-top roadster relies on BMW suck-squeeze-bang-blow to the tune of 335 horsepower.
“The journey continues” in March 2020 with the pictured car, hidden from prying eyes by a black cover. The LED daytime running lights and tall fenders mirror the front-end design of the Plus Six, and looking closer, you’ll also notice two more lights flanking the grille.
“Featuring a four-cylinder engine and optional manual transmission,” the car in question is… wait for it… the Plus 4. Our guess is based on the last hurrah of the steel-bodied Morgan Plus 4, the 70th Anniversary special edition that’s limited at 20 units for the entire world.
The outgoing model relies on the Duratec GDi from Ford, updated to 180 horsepower without resorting to forced induction. This time around, Morgan will level up the Plus 4 to the B48. The 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder powerplant is available with a six-speed stick shift in BMW models, and in the case of the 330i sedan and station wagon, this engine is good for up to 255 horsepower (258 PS) and 295 pound-feet (400 Nm) of torque at 1,500 rpm. Level up to the X2 M35i, and you're looking at 302 ponies and 332 twerks.
Another possibility – although less likely than the B48 – is for Morgan to adopt Ford's twin-scroll EcoBoost. The 2.0-liter version in the Lincoln Corsair and Nautilus develops 250 horsepower (253 PS) and 280 pound-feet (380 Nm) of torque, but then again, it should be highlighted that this is a transverse engine while the B48 is transverse and longitudinal.
Twice as rigid as opposed to the steel-bodied chassis, the CX-Generation weighs only 97 kilograms. This is the secret to the 1,075-kg curb weight of the Plus Six, which is exclusively paired to the eight-speed automatic transmission from ZF Friedrichshafen.
Also stylized as +4, the Plus 4 dates back to 1950. The original model was produced until 1969, then the second series spanned from 1985 through 2000. The outgoing Plus 4 can trace its roots back to 2005.
