Richard Hammond’s Car Collection Now Includes the 2020 Morgan Plus Six

Of the three amigos from Top Gear – wait, scratch that – The Grand Tour, you’d think that James May would be the one to like these cars. But that’s not the case, though. Captain Slow has recently purchased a Toyota Mirai and Tesla Model S in addition to an Alpine A110 while The Hamster decided to purchase a Morgan Plus Six as his daily driver from now on.“I love my new car,” he said on Drive Tribe, and the spec blends old-school charm with new-world style technology. The black exhaust tips certainly work well with the matte-grey wheels, and if you were wondering, Hammond calls the dual exits “chimneys.” So British of him, right?There’s also gloss black in addition to matte black, contrasting rather well with the red leather upholstery. Drive Tribe fans were polled for the interior’s color, and red won by a margin of 60 percent over blue.The car may not feature traction control like modern automobiles, but under the skin, the Plus Six is thoroughly up to date. The 2020 model year is underpinned by an all-aluminum platform going by the name of CX Generation, designed by fewer than 20 people over the course of three years.Starting at £77,995 for the entry-level configuration and £89,995 for the First Edition, the Plus Six is powered by a BMW engine. Namely, the B58 hides under the hood of the 1,075-kilogram roadster. 335 horsepower, 369 pound-feet of torque, zero to 100 km/h in 4.2 seconds, and 7.4 liters per 100 kilometers are the most telling specifications of the turbo’d straight-six.Like most BMWs with rear-wheel drive, the Plus Six features the ZF 8HP torque-converter automatic transmission with eight forward ratios and a sports driving mode. Engage it, and you’ll be quicker in “an old man’s car” than the 3.0-liter Toyota GR Supra and BMW Z4 M40i.