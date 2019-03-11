Morgan Plus Six Embodies Britishness At the 2019 Geneva Motor Show

Geneva marks the beginning of the next chapter for Morgan, now owned by Investindustrial. The Plus Six continues the automaker’s collaboration with BMW, and this time around, less than one percent of the vehicle’s components are shared with the preceding generation.
The beating heart of the Plus Six is an inline-six with a turbocharger, displacing 3.0 liters. It’s the same B58 used in rear- and all-wheel drive cars by BMW, including the Z4 and the GR Supra from Toyota. 335 ponies might not sound like a lot, but in combination with the ZF 8HP, the Morgan accelerates to 60 quicker than the Z4 M40i.
BMW influences are all too apparent inside, starting with the gear lever. It doesn’t look bad nor does it ruin the visual character of the cabin, but the gloss-black trim on the transmission tunnel and steering wheel do. Given the fact we’re talking about a Morgan, here’s hope other finishes are available for these pieces of interior trim.
Underpinned by the CX-Generation aluminum bonded platform, the Plus Six weighs 1,075 kilograms without options. Pricing starts at £77,995 in the United Kingdom, and upgrading to the Touring trim level sees the addition of a composite hardtop that should be useful when the clouds decide to spoil the party.
Traction or stability control aren’t available, leaving anti-lock breaks to serve as the most important safety system of the car. The torsional rigidity of the CX should also help in the event of a crash, but don’t forget that Morgan still uses wood in addition to aluminum.
The most important part of the CX is that it halves production time compared to the platform of the Plus 8, down to four weeks. In theory, the quicker production should help sales too through increased availability. Last year, the Malvern-based automaker sold in the ballpark of 700 cars.
A sublime effort from Morgan, the Plus Six paves the way to even greater achievements through 2030. Hybrids and even electric powertrains are considered, with the EV3 three-wheeler standing as the perfect example of what Morgan can do with 21st century know-how and more R&D funds than before.
