Plug-In Hybrid Kia XCeed, Ceed Sportswagon Detailed for the UK Market

Combining the 1.6-liter GDi four-cylinder engine with a 44.5-kWh electric motor and 8.9-kWh battery pack, the plug-in hybrid XCeed and Ceed Sportwagon are pretty much the same thing under the skin. The two also ride on a similar platform, and as of January 2020, they’re available to order in right-hand drive as well.
British customers have to spend 29,995 pounds sterling for the family-hauling model, and the only trim level available is the well-equipped 3. Don’t ask; that’s how Kia calls most trim levels in the United Kingdom. 17-inch alloy wheels, a closed tiger-nose grille, and all-around LED lighting come standard along with automatic headlights and windshield wipers, a front wiper de-icer system, roof rails, and faux leather bolsters for the cloth-wrapped seats. A pretty good start, right?
The specification also includes Smart Entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, auto-dimming rearview mirror, drive modes, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, UVO telematics, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and lots of safety equipment. The longroof is scheduled to arrive at British dealerships sometime in April 2020.
Moving on to the XCeed PHEV, this fellow is capable of traveling up to 36 miles on electricity alone. That’s one mile less than the station wagon, and both models need two hours and 15 minutes to recharge from a 3.3-kW AC station (Level 2). Prices start at 30,695 pounds sterling for the 3 while the First Edition – finally a normal name for a trim level – is a bit pricier because it features more content.
First and foremost, the First Edition levels up to 18- instead of 16-inch alloy wheels, leather upholstery, automatic parallel and perpendicular parking, heated outer rear seats, memory for the driver’s seat, and the 12.3-inch supervision instrument cluster display. A panoramic sunroof, aluminum pedals, powered tailgate, wireless phone charging, and a few additional safety systems round off the list of goodies. All in all, the range-topping model ticks all of the right boxes.
If you want a little more range, you can opt for Kia’s sister company Hyundai and the Ioniq Plug-In. Even though the engine, battery, and e-motor are similar, the aerodynamic qualities of the Hyundai help it achieve up to 39 electric miles.
