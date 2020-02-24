Mk3 VW Golf GTI With E30 Front Swap Is Logical Blasphemy

It's a classy 3-box look with slanted windows a flat hood and round headlights. However, the same can also be said about some Volkswagens which few people remember and even fewer respect.
The Mk1 and Mk2 are seen as these iconic shapes, symbols of German innovation and Bauhaus chic. The next two models are usually skipped over to arrive at the Mk5, which was another revolution for Volkswagen.
But today, we're going to look at some renderings which merge the E30's quad headlights with the Golf 3 hatchback body. We don't know why a_r.virtual chose this model over the Mk2, which looked much more like the 3 Series thanks to wrap-around black bumpers. But the outcome might still fool the uncultured into thinking BMW sold a family compact in the early 1990s... which it did, only it was based on the E36.
The artist has also gifted the abominable hatchback with hellafush suspension, gold wheels and a widebody kit that looks similar to the Golf Rallye.
Interestingly, the gap between the high-end Golf and 3 Series was much smaller in that era. The VW boasted a VR6 2.9-liter engine producing 190 hp, roughly 40 less than the high-revving S14 four-cylinder powering the E30 M3 at the time. The GTI only had 150 hp, but we're not going to talk about that. That gap has grown by about 100 hp and could be larger still with the next generations.
VW Golf mk3 E30 edition
VW Golf mk3 E30 edition take 2