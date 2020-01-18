Volkswagen Golf GTI Mk. 8 World Premiere Set for 2020 Geneva Motor Show

Ever since it was introduced in June 1976, the Golf GTI has and still is considered the golden standard of hot hatchbacks. There are many reasons the lil’ Volkswagen is an exciting all-rounder, and seven generations later, the Mk. 8 promises to be an evolution rather than a revolution.
Autocar.co.uk reports that Volkswagen will present the all-new hot hatchback in March 2020 at the Geneva Motor Show. The compact-sized pocket rocket should then arrive at European dealerships before the end of the year, translating to the 2021 model year.
Even more interesting, “the R version will be shown in July at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.” The launch cadence appears to be really tight, though it’s also understandable when you think about the hype surrounding these two as well as consumer demand.
Turning our attention back to the GTI, the British motoring publication reports that no sort of hybridization is on deck. The EA888 turbocharged 2.0-liter engine from the Mk. 7 is, therefore, the most obvious choice for internal combustion. The four-cylinder will – once again – feature two output options. To the point, expect 242 and 287 horsepower.
An increase in torque is also expected from the EA888, up from today’s 258 and 273 pound-feet. Of course, Volkswagen will continue to offer a six-speed manual with a short-throw shifter as standard. Customers who prefer quicker launches off the line and effortless driving in congested cities can opt for a dual-clutch box with seven forward ratios.
“Engineers involved in the new car’s development say a lot of attention has been focused on steering accuracy.” The Golf GTD will also return with close to 200 horsepower. EA288 Evo is the name of the 2.0 TDI four-cylinder turbo diesel hiding under the hood, and this time around, it’s a mild-hybrid affair with a 12-volt BSG. According to Volkswagen, the highest tune – for the time being – is 201 horsepower (204 PS).
Last, but certainly not least, the Golf R is expected “with at least 300 horsepower in entry-level form.” It’s also suggested the Golf R Plus is coming with heaven knows how many ponies. Some say it’s 350, others claim 400 horsepower.
