2021 Golf GTI Spied Testing in Snow: Still Boring, Still Desirable

Nobody grows up wanting a Golf GTI, but somehow, this is the most desirable hot hatch in Europe, a benchmark despite the lack of power. The Mk8 GTI is about half a year away and it will bring itself back to the front of the pack.
There's no denying that the Golf 7 GTI was slipping, which is natural for every kind of performance car as it begins to age. But the things which will make the 2021 model cool have almost nothing to do with performance, as the segment is beginning to peak out. Instead, we're looking at better features and more luxury.
Due to emissions regulations, automakers can't just pile on more and more power, which is probably why Renault decided it could get away with just a 1.8-liter turbo in the Megane. But the 2021 GTI won't even match that, as multiple sources are confirming a total output of 245 horsepower (-35 hp vs the RS).
Most likely, this output comes from a 2-liter turbo that's also been equipped with mild-hybrid technology. It sounds pretty lame - a hybrid GTI - but if you're looking for a good commuter, that's your car. It could look a little bit more original, though. Our spyshots once again show that VW has changed only the basics, such as the lower grille, the trim between the lights and the wheels. GTIs will obviously also have slightly bigger brakes, 15mm cut from the suspension and dual exhausts tops.
A bit further on, we should have power added back into the car, bringing it to 300 hp or around the same level as the TCR or Clubsport S. But it's the interior that will feel the most different, thanks to the new steering wheel, double infotainment screens, tiny DSG shifter, and generally modern theme.
Most of this doesn't apply to the American market model, which will be developed separately at a later stage, around 2022. No hybrids, different screens, and a slightly lower cost.
