autoevolution

2021 Golf GTI Spied Testing in Snow: Still Boring, Still Desirable

2 Dec 2019, 21:10 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Nobody grows up wanting a Golf GTI, but somehow, this is the most desirable hot hatch in Europe, a benchmark despite the lack of power. The Mk8 GTI is about half a year away and it will bring itself back to the front of the pack.
21 photos
2021 Golf GTI Spied Testing in Snow: Still Boring, Still Desirable2021 Golf GTI Spied Testing in Snow: Still Boring, Still Desirable2021 Golf GTI Spied Testing in Snow: Still Boring, Still Desirable2021 Golf GTI Spied Testing in Snow: Still Boring, Still Desirable2021 Golf GTI Spied Testing in Snow: Still Boring, Still Desirable2021 Golf GTI Spied Testing in Snow: Still Boring, Still Desirable2021 Golf GTI Spied Testing in Snow: Still Boring, Still Desirable2021 Golf GTI Spied Testing in Snow: Still Boring, Still Desirable2021 Golf GTI Spied Testing in Snow: Still Boring, Still Desirable2021 Golf GTI Spied Testing in Snow: Still Boring, Still Desirable2021 Golf GTI Spied Testing in Snow: Still Boring, Still Desirable2021 Golf GTI Spied Testing in Snow: Still Boring, Still Desirable2021 Golf GTI Spied Testing in Snow: Still Boring, Still Desirable2021 Golf GTI Spied Testing in Snow: Still Boring, Still Desirable2021 Golf GTI Spied Testing in Snow: Still Boring, Still Desirable2021 Golf GTI Spied Testing in Snow: Still Boring, Still Desirable2021 Golf GTI Spied Testing in Snow: Still Boring, Still Desirable2021 Golf GTI Spied Testing in Snow: Still Boring, Still Desirable2021 Golf GTI Spied Testing in Snow: Still Boring, Still Desirable2021 Golf GTI Spied Testing in Snow: Still Boring, Still Desirable
There's no denying that the Golf 7 GTI was slipping, which is natural for every kind of performance car as it begins to age. But the things which will make the 2021 model cool have almost nothing to do with performance, as the segment is beginning to peak out. Instead, we're looking at better features and more luxury.

Due to emissions regulations, automakers can't just pile on more and more power, which is probably why Renault decided it could get away with just a 1.8-liter turbo in the Megane. But the 2021 GTI won't even match that, as multiple sources are confirming a total output of 245 horsepower (-35 hp vs the RS).

Most likely, this output comes from a 2-liter turbo that's also been equipped with mild-hybrid technology. It sounds pretty lame - a hybrid GTI - but if you're looking for a good commuter, that's your car. It could look a little bit more original, though. Our spyshots once again show that VW has changed only the basics, such as the lower grille, the trim between the lights and the wheels. GTIs will obviously also have slightly bigger brakes, 15mm cut from the suspension and dual exhausts tops.

A bit further on, we should have power added back into the car, bringing it to 300 hp or around the same level as the TCR or Clubsport S. But it's the interior that will feel the most different, thanks to the new steering wheel, double infotainment screens, tiny DSG shifter, and generally modern theme.

Most of this doesn't apply to the American market model, which will be developed separately at a later stage, around 2022. No hybrids, different screens, and a slightly lower cost.
Golf 8 GTI 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI Golf GTI Golf spyshots
What If Tesla Built This BMW M4 Rival? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Is the Taycan a Magic Bullet or a Thorn in Porsche's Side? These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Rusty Treasures: Some of the Most Amazing Cars Found in Abandoned GaragesRusty Treasures: Some of the Most Amazing Cars Found in Abandoned Garages
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Squad Solar Car Is a Tiny but Solid Urban Mobility SolutionSquad Solar Car Is a Tiny but Solid Urban Mobility Solution
Elon’s Cybertruck Is Not Ugly. It’s Revolutionary Lithium-Ion Batteries Deconstructed: Why They Are Terrible in the Cold Battle of the Infotainment Screens: Which Car Has the Largest One?Battle of the Infotainment Screens: Which Car Has the Largest One?
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? The Perks of Driving an Electric Car in WinterThe Perks of Driving an Electric Car in Winter
Could an Electric Dodge Charger SUV Challenge the Ford Mustang Mach-E? ‘Tis the Season to Be Wary of Car Thieves, Again The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Tesla Cybertruck Memes Aside, What The Hell is Wrong With Tesla? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Concorde vs. Concordski: Both Flawed, One More so Than the OtherConcorde vs. Concordski: Both Flawed, One More so Than the Other
VOLKSWAGEN models:
VOLKSWAGEN Golf 5 VIII DoorsVOLKSWAGEN Golf 5 VIII Doors CompactVOLKSWAGEN Atlas Cross SportVOLKSWAGEN Atlas Cross Sport Medium SUVVOLKSWAGEN T-Roc RVOLKSWAGEN T-Roc R CrossoverVOLKSWAGEN ID.3VOLKSWAGEN ID.3 CompactVOLKSWAGEN T-Roc CabrioletVOLKSWAGEN T-Roc Cabriolet CrossoverAll VOLKSWAGEN models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day