This pixel work sees a Neunelfer Targa being fitted with a front end borrowed from the Volkswagen SP2 - we're talking about an uber-rare sportscar that was built between 1973 and 1976 that was normally confined to the South American continent. Based on the platform of the first-gen Passat, it is animated by a 1.7-liter engine that, like the one of the Porsche we have here, relies on air for cooling.Looking past the face swap, we find the sort of bold arches that seem to become more and more popular among Neunelfer lovers, while the side skirt extensions connect these.It is the aluminum Targa roof bar obviously catches the eye, but we can say the same about the ducktail spoiler sitting aft of the engine cover vent.Oh, and let's not forget the Ultraviolet -like finish of the open-air Porscha, or the dark details, such as the wheels or the smoked taillights, with the latter having also been borrowed from the Volkswagen SP2.If the mashup staring at us from behind the screen happens to float your boat, you might also want to check out this similar virtual build, which we discussed in June last year (nevertheless, the latter pixel portrait involves a Coupe incarnation of the Porsche 911, so all you hardcore track day enthusiasts can jump for joy).Both renders come from Robert Design, a digital art label based in Brasil, which explains all the attention paid to the four-wheeled idiosyncrasy that is the SP2.