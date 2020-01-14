Porsche 944 "Chili Pepper" Is Something New, Something Old

Have you ever wondered how a new body kit is born? We'd better pay attention to the one depicted in these Porsche 944 renderings, since there are serious chances of this being offered in the real world.
Before we zoom in on the visual details of the aero work, which should also suit the 924, let's talk about those that define the potential transition of this kit from the screen to, say, your favorite Cars & Coffee meeting.
We don't need to dig to deep for this, as the explanation can be found in the description of the Instagram post showcasing the package. That's where you'll Khyzyl Saleem, the digital artist behind the adventure, attempting to gauge the interest of the online audience.
Now, you have to know that the said gear head has already established Live To Offend, an aftermarket specialist dedicated to bringing his kits to life, as you'll notice in the second Instagram post below. Besides, we're talking about the mind behind the mods on the Polestar 1 Need For Speed: Heat cover car that came to life for last year's SEMA show.
With that out of the way, let's move on to the impression this aero package delivers: OEM+. Heck, an untrained eye might just confuse the bolder fenders and the rear spoiler extension for factory panels.
Nevertheless, we couldn't say the same about the Turbofan wheels, the front lip spoiler, the side skirt extensions and the lower rear valance. The last area is where you'll find a pair of unusual aero bits on the side and then some - in case you're wondering why the exhaust setup of this 944 seems familiar, that's because this seems to be inspired from that of the infamous 917 racer (you can think of this as the part of the Porsche racecar that rivals most often saw).
PS: At the time when this article was published (think: 24 hours after the rendering was released), there were multiple positive replies in the comments section of the Instagram post.
View this post on Instagram
This isn't even the wild version yet...only OEM+ - - Serious question, if we at @lto_livetooffend were to put a 944/924 kit into production would there be much interest? - - #art #design #3d #porsche #944 #khyzylsaleem #kyza #ks #lto #livetooffend #blacklist #carlifestyle #bbs #stancenation