Porsche 911 GT2 RS Near Crash Looks Like Need For Speed Gone Bad

How did you kick off 2020? For one, the driver of the Porsche 911 GT2 RS that brought us here reportedly decided to go for a drive at 9 AM, on the very first day of the year. However, the early adventure nearly ended badly, as you're about to see.
The shenanigan we're talking about took place in Georgia, a country that's known for drivers who enjoy street drifting, with some of their adventures resulting in serious accidents.
And since sliding has pretty much become mainstream these days, this is exactly what we have here - the driver tries to get the rear end out, warming up with limited slip angles. However, as the drive goes on, the man decides to really start dancing.
As the one behind the wheel prepares the 700 horsepower machine for drifting, he misjudges the throttle application and the rear-engined machine stars spinning while approaching the concrete barrier on the side of the road.
It even looks like the driver panics, expecting the rotation to have passed the point of no return - he slams on the brakes, which only amplifies the movement of the posterior, but his swift countersteering eventually saves the day, with the Porscha 911 GT2 RS returning to a normal position, albeit not before missing the said barrier by only a few inches.
Of course, the temperature of the tires is also important here, but we can't be certain of this aspect, so we'll move right past it.
If you're willing to skip straight to the near crash action, you can check out the first Instagram post below. However, if you're looking for a summary of the Jan 1st ride, head over to the second post below (you'll still find the concrete block kissing attempt at the end of the short clip). Either way, make sure to keep drifting for the track.
