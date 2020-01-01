The Hermes Speedster E Combines Porsche 356 Styling With Electric Propulsion

Three New Vehicles with Poor Moose Test Results

Back when Porsche was still an engineering and racing company more than an automaker per se, the son of Ferdinand Porsche wanted to level up to something new. As such, the 356 was born with an air-cooled boxer engine just like the Beetle designed by his father. To this day, the nimble-handling sports car remains a thing of beauty and a great inspiration for designers in the automotive industry and outside of it. 9 photos kW , a 30- kWh battery, and a jet drive that peaks at appoximately 155 ponies.



By comparison, the Hermes Speedster without the E suffix takes its mojo from an MPE 850 Marine TC two-cylinder turbo that develops close to 155 horsepower. The maximum speed of the Speedster E is rated at 36 miles per hour (58 km/h) while cutting the waves at 72 degrees, which is pretty good for this segment and a crew of five adults.



The design of the CE-certified hull “ensures a very soft ride with no pounding” according to the manufacturer. The low center of gravity also helps with the watercraft’s stability. Unlike other motorboats, there is no specific speed at which the Speedster E transitions to plane.



While that’s neat and all that jazz, just take a look through the photo gallery. Seven Seas Yachts can be proud of the visual feast they’ve created, let alone the



