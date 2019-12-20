991 Porsche 911 Production Ends With Final 991.2 Speedster

It’s a pioneer of the sports car world, it’s been produced in more than a million models, and it’s also the best-selling 911 of them all. The 991 series and 991.2 facelift are now a thing of the past as the final example of the breed – the 233,540th produced – rolled off the assembly line in Stuttgart, Germany.
The 991 entered production in 2011 with great pomp and circumstance following the world premiere at the Frankfurt Motor Show. This fellow has also taken the Neunelfer to the next level thanks to an entirely new platform. Oh, and who could forget that the GT2 RS had 700 PS (690 horsepower) on deck?
“Porsche stands for both tradition and innovation. This is reflected nowhere more clearly than in the core of the brand – the 911,” said Michael Steiner, chief research and development officer. “The 911 replaced the 356 in 1963 and, in the decades that followed, our rear engine model grew into an unrivaled icon.”
As opposed to the 997 and 997.2 before it, the 991 grew by 100 millimeters in wheelbase without spoiling the characteristic silhouette of Germany’s most revered sports car. The predecessor of the 992 has also introduced PDCC, namely the roll stabilization system known as Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control.
Porsche estimates that 90 percent of the components of the 991 were newly or substantially redeveloped from the 997.2 series. As Steiner said before, such attention to detail is part of the Neunelfer’s appeal. As if that wasn’t enough, Porsche has some of the best chassis engineers in the automotive biz.
The 991 has also celebrated half a century of 911 goodness with the 50th Anniversary special edition of which 1,963 units were produced. The R – influenced by a 1967 model with the same name – made purists happy with a free-breathing boxer cranking out 500 PS and a good ol’ manual transmission.
As if the R wasn’t enough, the T and GT3 Touring had also joined the lineup to the delight of the most driving-centric of customers.
