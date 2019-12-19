Abandoned Porsche 911 GT2 RS Looks Depressing, Car Seems Totaled

The current 991.2-generation Porsche 911 GT2 RS packs the kind of numbers that can make one dizzy, from its 700 horsepower to its Nurburgring lap time. However, the Rennsport Neunelfer is so much more than a collection of jaw-dropping figures.
You see, when the driver is done abusing the pedal on the right, the rear-engined machine becomes incredibly docile for its status. In fact, this is not just the most velocity-friendly road-going 911 in the history of the nameplate, but can also cater to one's shopping-related transportation needs, obviously with a bit of good will from the driver.
Alas, no amount of chassis development or electronic nanny calibration can save a machine from its driver, which is why we sometimes end up with sad tales like the one that brought us here.
As you'll be able to notice in the social media post at the bottom of the page, this Porsche 911 GT2 RS has seen much better days. According to the description of the Instagram post, the machine now rests in pieces somewhere in Chile.
And it looks like the vehicle has been abandoned, even though the details are unclear. Even so, with the driver's side window now rolled all the way down (or missing), dust is free to have its way with the once-majestic cabin of the Porscha.
It appears that the machine had been involved in a high-speed accident, which would explain the extensive damage on the car - multiple parts of the vehicle have been affected. Heck, the whole front end of the ride is now resting on one of the no longer in place wheels.
Keep in mind to use the swipe feature of the post, so you can also catch a glimpse of the 911 GT2 RS' interior. This is where you'll notice that the airbags have been deployed.
By the looks of it, this Porsche has been totaled, so the poor thing could now be waiting to be parted out.
