Mercedes-AMG Models Reportedly Facing Mass Extinction in 2020

Did you find that Audi S/RS model launches were a little lame this year? They really tried, with something like a dozen new or refreshed debuts. But emissions always seemed to be in the way, and now Mercedes-AMG is facing similar issues, according to a recent report.
The Financial Times says that the beloved AMG brand could cut about 75% of the availability on some models next year. That number is on par with the mass extinction from 66 million years ago, so it's kind of a big deal.
Emissions regulations in Europe are to blame, so the rest of the world could be relatively unharmed. But the Autobahn has always been the home of the German V8 muscle car, and it's sad to see it hunted down.
Apparently, Daimler's fleet emissions are currently at 138 g/km and they need to go down to only 100 grams. If you ask us, the target is ridiculous, since a MINI One from a few years ago was at 112 grams, but the EU isn't in a tolerant mood right now.
German prosecutors fined the company almost a billion dollars at the beginning of the year for cheating. The fines for not reaching emissions targets could be much, much harsher.
The good news is AMG still sees a short- to medium-term future for the 4.0-liter V8. Starting with the GLE 63, they have a 48-volt "EQ Boost" system. A facelift for the E63 has been spied only hours ago, probably sporting that very system. They even have more powerful plug-in systems with potentially 700+ hp, going into the AMG GT 73, the next-gen S73 or the G-Class.
We don't believe that AMG will simply ax the majority of its range. It will simply reduce output for the real guzzlers like the bulky G63 while developing greener models. Thus, a report claiming the C63's successor will have a 2-liter hybrid system suddenly becomes more plausible.
