Redesigned Porsche Star Wars Ship Is More Starfighter, Less Taycan

This is the second time today when I ask the following question: did you really expect fans of the Star Wars and the Porsche realms to leave the space ship the two design teams have jointly developed in its official form?
With a name generous enough to allow Rey and Kylo Ren to have one of their typical conversations, the Tri-Wing S-91x Pegasus Starfighter was present at the LA premiere of the motion picture, but isn't featured in the movie. Of course, this hasn't stopped aficionados from taking the path mentioned in the intro. And while we've already seen what happens when the vessel puts on classic racing liveries, the time has come to talk about a styling change that brings the thing closer to the Star Wars universe.
Digital artist EC Henry has come up with a redesign for the rebel fighter that is this ship, aiming for better integration in the SW universe. And once his 3D models were completed, another pixel master, who goes by the name of Angelos Karderinis, threw quite a bit of texture over them, with the result being visible in the immersive images above.
As EC Henry reminds us in the YouTube clip below, designers from Porsche and Lucas Films had just six weeks to bring the two worlds together. And while you can clearly see the references to both worlds, one can always wish for an even more streamlined marriage, one that would represent the two sides even better.
Nevertheless, it looks like the proposal we have here leaves out some of the Porscheness, while bringing extra Star Wars styling. For instance, while the lighting signature of the Taycan is no longer present, the retro industrial design language that defines the series has replaced the somewhat futuristic take of the original vessel - you can easily compare the two forms of the contraption in the gallery above.
Now, as is the case with the livery adventure mentioned in the link above, the droid riding "shotgun" is missing, but, before anybody frowns, you should know the ship has gained folding wings. And the rebels can always use such features in a fight against the Imperial Navy...
Of course, certain geek factions will always prefer the Porsche-designed form of the ship, since that work can't be labeled as derivative, which the said groups would likely see as a downside of this redesign. But there's no part of the franchise's vast legal system that prevents one from enjoying both designs, is there?
PS: Here's a third tale on this topic, one that shows what would happen if Porsche decided to used a sprinkle of Star Wars design in an effort to return to the Le Mans top tier, namely the Hypercar class coming next year.
