Ultraviolet 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster Shows Screaming Spec

This is an awesome time to be a Porschephile, with Zuffenahsuen fighting to keep naturally aspirated engines inside its sportscars. And while a pair of mid-engined specials animated by N/A boxers is just around the corner (think: 718 Cayman GT4 and 718 Boxster Spyder), the wonderfully atmospheric 2019 911 Speedster is already here.
Following a pair of concepts that boosted the anticipation even more, the production version of the new 911 Spider showed up at the New York Auto Show last month. Then again, the notion of "production" is relative, since only 1948 units are set to be brought to the world, in a nod to the company's birth year.
With this being the road-going swansong of the 991 generation (the racing last hurrah came in the form of the 2019 935, which is based on the GT2 RS), the price sits at $275,000, which, by the way, is almost GT2 RS money.
And while Porsche collectors might talk about the individual throttle bodies of the 502 hp Speedster and hate me for dropping that comparison, we are talking about parts bin work for the newcomer, so such comparos are inevitable.
So far, we've seen the 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster in four attires: the black prototypes, the red model for the US debut, the silver-and-white Heritage Package that was selected for the Old Continent introduction, as well as the Racing Yellow press car we discussed yesterday.
Well, it looks like none of the said configurations were eccentric enough for The Sap, which is the digital art label behind the rendering we have here.
This pixel play portrays the new Speedster in a hue that appears to be close to Ultraviolet, with this obviously turning the gorgeous drop-top into an even stronger attention magnet.
And the configuration isn't for the introverts, since the said hue is found on the body, the wheel centers, as well as inside the cabin - who knows? Perhaps we'll get to see an actual car with a similar spec.
