2020 Volkswagen Golf Features Voice-Activated Air Conditioning

Voice control isn’t new technology. You can control the satellite navigation by speaking to the car in Ford vehicles, and pretty much every other automaker offers voice commands. Volkswagen , however, made life behind the wheel that bit more comfortable by integrated voice-activated air conditioning into the Golf. 74 photos



Microphones in the cabin recognize if the driver or front passenger tells the car they’re cold, adjusting the air temperature accordingly. You simply have to speak gently “I am cold” or “I am warm” and the Air Care Climatronic does the rest for you. There’s even a voice command that goes like “it’s stuffy,” which sounds very British. On a more serious note, the system can also take precise commands such as “Make it four degrees cooler.”



Of course, you’re able to do all that by using the touchscreen infotainment system as well. There are no physical buttons for the HVAC in the eighth generation of the German model, a change that doesn’t bode well with a certain adage. To the point, “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”



The Smart Climate menu features “five frequently used scenarios” according to Volkswagen. These are Clear View to demist the windows, Warm Feet, Warm Hands, Cool Feet, and Fresh Air. As expected, the pre-configured scenarios can also be activated by voice.



Other features that make the Golf Mk. 8 the best Golf yet include the Matrix LED headlights from the Passat and Touareg as well as smartphone lock and unlock. Mild-hybrid TSI engine options, the Innovision cockpit with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a color head-up display, Travel Assist, shift-by-wire gear lever for the DSG, Amazon Alexa, and Car2X technology round off the list of highlights.



