Volkswagen UNITED Special Editions Celebrate UEFA Euro 2020 Championship

Call it football or soccer, we're referring to the most popular sport in the world in terms of television ratings, worldwide fans, and the financial aspect. Lionel Messi receives $80 million every year from FC Barcelona, and on Instagram, the Argentine footballer has more than 140 million followers.
Given the popularity of the sport, does it come as a surprise that Volkswagen wants a piece of the action in order to sell a few more vehicles in the Old Continent? Enter the UNITED (stylized in capital letters) special edition, which can be summed up as a visual package with a few exclusive badges.
The Atlantic Blue Metallic paintwork and Dublin alloy wheels in burnished black set the United models apart from their bone-stock counterparts. The seat fabric is also exclusive to the special edition, bearing UNITED lettering. The package can be specified for a multitude of nameplates, starting off with the up! and e-up! as well as the subcompact Polo and compact Golf.
Volkswagen can UNITED-ify the T-Cross as well, along with the Golf Sportsvan, T-Roc, Tiguan Allspace, Touran, and Sharan. There’s even a UNITED Plus package if you want more content, and as you’d expect, the R-Line Exterior option can be specified as well. Depending on your configuration, customers are said to save up to 3,400 euros by choosing the UNITED.
From the most affordable to the most expensive, the up! in this flavor will set you back 14,485 euros while the Sharan is an eye-watering 43,205 euros in Germany. Going through Volkswagen’s online configurator, the starting prices for those two nameplates without the UNITED package are 12,960 euros and 39,280 euros, respectively, including the 19% value-added tax.
If you were wondering what the Plus in UNITED Plus stands for, that’s a larger set of wheels, black headliner, Digital Cockpit or Premium multi-function display, and the Comfort mobile phone interface with wireless charging. In terms of after-sales services, customers can further opt for an extended guarantee that covers the car for three years or 50,000 kilometers.
