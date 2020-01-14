VW Arteon Shooting Brake Leaked in China Ahead of 2020 Debut, Is a Crossover

Volkswagen has, on a couple of occasions, admitted that it's interested in developing a shooting brake version of the sexy Arteon four-door coupe. And the model is much closer to debut than originally thought, as a pre-production prototype has been photographed undisguised in China.
According to the local website Autohome, this vehicle is called the CC Travel Edition, though we don't expect that name to stick if the body style goes global. For those of you who forgot, the coupe that preceded the Arteon was called either the Passat CC or simply CC.
Even though this is unmistakably the Arteon, a couple of design changes have occurred. For example, the front bumper is different, sporting reshaped (fake) side air intakes with large brushed aluminum scoops.
The CC Travel Edition also features raised ground clearance, black cladding around the wheel arches, black rocker panels and slight revisions to the outer skin of the doors. We also spot silver roof rails and the obvious change to the roof. It's not the first time China got an off-roader we liked. For example, the Touran MPV sports a similar body kit.
We were big fans of the Mercedes CLS Shooting Brake, but this off-road treatment is admittedly more entertaining. Anything that can help the Arteon sell better and survive the SUV onslaught is positive in our book. Although the interior has not been spotted, we could have elements from the Passat Alltrack's facelift, like the steering wheel or the analog clock delete.
Our source says China will get its CC wagon thanks to the FAW joint venture later this year. It will be powered by two versions of the 2.0 TSI, either with 180 or 220 horsepower. Naturally, this isn't relevant for the rest of the world. Of course, the powertrain we want is the rumored turbo VR6 that was supposed to be developed for the Arteon R.
