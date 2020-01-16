China's Volkswagen SMV Crossover Caught Testing in Europe

You could say that the 3rd-generation Touareg failed. It doesn't get the same attention as the Audi Q7 in Europe nor has it been successful in America. But Volkswagen has done much better with crossovers, which are not good off-roaders yet make better family vehicles.
The Atlas is probably the most profitable model VW USA has, but over in China, they plan to launch something even larger. About a year ago, the local division showed a concept called the SMV, and today, our spies stationed in Scandinavia caught up to a production model.
Believe it or not, but this is derived from the same MQB platform as the Golf and Jetta, yet it probably measures over 5.1 meters, which puts it in luxury limo territory. The Chinese customers see legroom as the ulmate form of respect towards passengers, which is why VW is making this thing.
According to local media reports, the SMV will be offered with two engine choices. The base unit will be a 2-liter turbo making 220 hp while a more powerful option will come in the form of a VR6 2.5-liter producing about 300 hp and 500 Nm (368 lb-ft) of torque. Yes, we know the configuration and displacement sound weird, but the Chinese version of the Atlas has one of those too.
As far as exterior looks are concerned, the SMV is somewhere between a crossover and a van, and thus resembles the Renault Espace. It's a very pleasing, function shape, though not particularly sporty or SUV-like. Considering VW doesn't have a minivan to rival the popular Toyota Sienna and Honda Odyssey, it would be interesting to see this in North America.
But honestly, it's the interior that has everybody talking. We shared photos of it a couple of days ago, and it's unlike any current VW SUV. More specifically, this comes with the new Passat's steering wheel, double screens like a Mercedes and a floating center console to free up legroom.
Believe it or not, but this is derived from the same MQB platform as the Golf and Jetta, yet it probably measures over 5.1 meters, which puts it in luxury limo territory. The Chinese customers see legroom as the ulmate form of respect towards passengers, which is why VW is making this thing.
According to local media reports, the SMV will be offered with two engine choices. The base unit will be a 2-liter turbo making 220 hp while a more powerful option will come in the form of a VR6 2.5-liter producing about 300 hp and 500 Nm (368 lb-ft) of torque. Yes, we know the configuration and displacement sound weird, but the Chinese version of the Atlas has one of those too.
As far as exterior looks are concerned, the SMV is somewhere between a crossover and a van, and thus resembles the Renault Espace. It's a very pleasing, function shape, though not particularly sporty or SUV-like. Considering VW doesn't have a minivan to rival the popular Toyota Sienna and Honda Odyssey, it would be interesting to see this in North America.
But honestly, it's the interior that has everybody talking. We shared photos of it a couple of days ago, and it's unlike any current VW SUV. More specifically, this comes with the new Passat's steering wheel, double screens like a Mercedes and a floating center console to free up legroom.