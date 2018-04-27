EA288 Evo 2.0 TDI Confirmed For Volkswagen Golf 8, Audi A4

Based on the EA189, the EA288 engine family is utmost efficient. With the help of common-rail turbo diesel technology, it’s one of the most economical engines in the current lineup.
But the truth of the matter is, the German automaker decided to redesign the three- and four-cylinder EA288 powerplants in the wake of the Dieselgate emissions scandal (which is mostly centered on the EA189 and 3.0-liter TDI V6).
In the aftermath of Dieselgate, the Wolfsburg-based automaker decided to push diesel technology one step further. This is where the EA288 Evo enters the scene, available as the 2.0 TDI in the first instance. The biggest difference, as the headline reads, is the introduction of a mild-hybrid system (12V belt starter-generator).
“In conjunction with a lithium-ion battery, the mild hybrid system reduces fuel consumption and increases comfort,” explained Volkswagen at the 2018 Vienna Motor Symposium in Austria, confirming that the EA288 Evo will see application in the next-generation Golf. “It goes without saying that they meet current and future emission stipulations for WLTP/RDE certification,” claimed the automaker.
Output, you ask? In its most basic of forms, the 2.0-liter single-turbo diesel is good for 136 horsepower (100 kW). Then there’s the 204-horsepower (150-kW) tune, which sounds a lot more exciting for larger applications like the Volkswagen Tiguan crossover, Passat sedan and wagon, and Arteon fastback sedan.
On the other hand, “the TDI engines developed by Volkswagen will initially be used at Audi in vehicles with longitudinally-installed drivetrain.” What that means is, models such as the A4 will get the EA288 Evo. As for Volkswagen and other group brands (think Skoda and SEAT), the engine will be installed transversely in MQB-based vehicles modular transverse matrix. So to speak, the options lists for the SEAT Leon and Skoda Octavia are certain to include the oil-chugging engine.
On an ending note, “Volkswagen has also cut the CO2 emissions of EA288 Evo engines by up to 10 g/km compared with the preceding generation.”
