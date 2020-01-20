2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI Mk. 8 Photographed Uncamouflaged, Packs 245 PS

The carparazzi have photographed the Mk. 8 Golf GTI playing in the snow in December 2019, featuring five-spoke alloy wheels and dual exhausts along with a roof spoiler. Now take a look at the picture posted by Wilco Blok on his Instagram. That car, ladies and gentlemen, is the real deal!
Motoring publication Coche Spias follows up with a slide that details the outputs of the Golf’s high-performance derivates, ranging from 180 to 245 kW. The GTI develops 245 PS (241 horsepower) while the GTI TCR sweetens the deal with 300 PS (296 horsepower). The GTD with the mild-hybrid 2.0 TDI packs 200 PS (197 horsepower), and for some reason or another, the GTE plug-in hybrid is also featured in the slide with GTI-matching ponies.
At the very top of the range, the Golf R is much obliged to offer 333 PS (329 horsepower). That’s a lot more than the Mk. 7, more so if you remember that we’re still dealing with the 2.0-liter TSI turbo engine. The rumor mill suggested anything between 350 and 400 PS, but as you can clearly tell, Volkswagen couldn’t make a case for such a significant upgrade in performance.
Last time we’ve heard anything about the go-faster Golfs, it was reported that Volkswagen would reveal the GTI in the flesh at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show in March. The R will apparently follow suit in June at the 2020 Goodwood Festival of Speed, and both will be sold as 2021 model years.
The Golf GTI is expected to reach European dealerships by the end of 2020, featuring a good ol’ manual transmission from the get-go and the DSG dual-clutch transmission with paddle shifters as an optional extra. Customers can also expect tartan seats and a golf ball-styled gear lever knob, two stylistic choices that premiered in the ‘70s with the first-generation GTI.
On a related note, the ID.3 electric hatchback will soon turn into an electric hot hatchback. The ID.3 R is rumored to arrive by 2024, packing two motors and quicker acceleration than the Volkswagen Golf R.
At the very top of the range, the Golf R is much obliged to offer 333 PS (329 horsepower). That’s a lot more than the Mk. 7, more so if you remember that we’re still dealing with the 2.0-liter TSI turbo engine. The rumor mill suggested anything between 350 and 400 PS, but as you can clearly tell, Volkswagen couldn’t make a case for such a significant upgrade in performance.
Last time we’ve heard anything about the go-faster Golfs, it was reported that Volkswagen would reveal the GTI in the flesh at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show in March. The R will apparently follow suit in June at the 2020 Goodwood Festival of Speed, and both will be sold as 2021 model years.
The Golf GTI is expected to reach European dealerships by the end of 2020, featuring a good ol’ manual transmission from the get-go and the DSG dual-clutch transmission with paddle shifters as an optional extra. Customers can also expect tartan seats and a golf ball-styled gear lever knob, two stylistic choices that premiered in the ‘70s with the first-generation GTI.
On a related note, the ID.3 electric hatchback will soon turn into an electric hot hatchback. The ID.3 R is rumored to arrive by 2024, packing two motors and quicker acceleration than the Volkswagen Golf R.