2030 Volkswagen Scirocco ID Rendering Brings Back an Icon

They say that the Volkswagen Scirocco was a sales failure, together with the Beetle, which is why they went out of production. However, that's extremely unkind, as both are icons with original styling on their side.
Volkswagen was suffering from an identity crisis after no longer being the company that made the Beetle. So it wanted to try new things with the Golf platform, including the Jetta sedan and a sports car.
Previously, Volkswagen had the Ghia, which was low and streamlined, but the front-engined Scirocco belonged to a completely different era. Its now-famous wedge shape was penned by none other than Giorgetto Giugiaro, and judging by the half-million sold between 1974 and 1980 (that's the Mk1), it was perfect.
It's amazing to think that the things which car enthusiasts hate now were what made the Scirocco seem revolutionary at the time. It was a sports car with a water-cooled engine at the front and FWD. Its responsive engine and quality suspension convinced folks this really was a sports car, despite Golf underpinnings.
We think modern Sciroccos are also beautiful. However, this rendering by artist Nima Farzin, who's currently an intern at BMW, is based on the classic Vdub.
Most of that original boxy shape has been kept, but it's been paired with the styling hints of an electric car. The front is dominated by this flat surface with a protruding chin spoiler, for example, while the wheels are all sci-fi.
The artist also took a number of liberties with the 'Rocco. It doesn't have a classic VW badge and lacks the trademark double round headlights. The brand probably doesn't have any interest in putting such a car into production, but could be looking to sell its first EV sports coupe, to be co-developed with Audi and Porsche.
We've always believed that since the most hardcore German car fans are classic car collectors, sooner or later, they will want an EV with nostalgic boxy styling.
