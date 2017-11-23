autoevolution
 

First Look at the Tesla Roadster's Trunk and Hatch Shows No Rear Seats

23 Nov 2017, 11:53 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Of course, the sub-two seconds zero to sixty time and the sub-nine seconds quarter mile sprint were the things most people took away from the Tesla Roadster preview, along with the impressive range of 620 miles (1,000 km), but there was something else as well there.
10 photos
Tesla Roadster II prototypeTesla Roadster II prototypeTesla Roadster II prototypeTesla Roadster II prototypeTesla Roadster II prototypeTesla Roadster II prototypeTesla Roadster II prototypeTesla Roadster II prototypeTesla Roadster II prototype
One of the reasons the original Tesla Roadster was basically just a demo car, a vehicle meant to show the world what the company can do using an electric powertrain, was its almost complete lack of practicality. Basing it on the Lotus Elise helped reduce costs (as well as provide a tried and tested chassis), but it also offered very limited possibilities of making the Roadster anything other than a fun ride.

It might have been decent compared to the Elise or other cars of this type, but it was still far from what most people require from their daily driver. But with the new Roadster, Elon Musk promised a two-plus-two seating arrangement as well as ample luggage space.

He said you could fit two giants in the rear seats if they didn't mind getting squashed a little and was even more abstract about the trunk size skipping the metaphors altogether. That being said, the people present at the event got to touch the car and open its rear hatch, so they know what was hiding behind those tinted windows. Well, at least those that were lucky enough to get through the mob and reach the sports car.

One such video comes from Bjørn Nyland, the Norwegian Model X owner who vlogs about Tesla on his YouTube channel. He managed to get behind the Roadster with just one layer of people separating him from car and successfully captured a few seconds of footage while the rear hatch was open.

The heads of the other attendants who flocked there - particularly that of Brooks from Drag Times, whose video should be even more revealing - prevent us from getting a clean look, but there just doesn't seem to be enough room for two seats back there, no matter how squashed those giants might sit in them.

That being said, we're not suggesting Elon is lying. We're sure the Roadster has four seats, we're just very curious to see the solution Tesla's designers found. They could have been folded in some way here, which would explain why we couldn't see them, but that's speculative.

Whatever the case, we doubt the Roadster will be the ideal choice for four people going on a road trip. You might get there fast and without stopping for a charge, but two of the passengers might have the shape of those elusive seats imprinted in their spines forever.

tesla roadster II prototype tesla roadster II Tesla Inc. Tesla Motors Roadster electric roadster tesla roadster
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Replace Your Car Battery Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How Crumple Zones Work The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Understand Car Noises Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
TESLA MOTORS models:
TESLA MOTORS RoadsterTESLA MOTORS Roadster Coupe CabrioTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LuxuryTESLA MOTORS Model 3TESLA MOTORS Model 3 Medium PremiumTESLA MOTORS Model XTESLA MOTORS Model X Large SUVTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LargeAll TESLA MOTORS models  