Volkswagen Polo- Scirocco Coupe Mashup Looks Cool

4 Jan 2018, 17:36 UTC ·
by
Volkswagen probably isn't going to make another coupe unless it's in the form of a fastback crossover. That's terrible news for people who liked the Scirocco and even the 3-door versions of the Polo or Golf.
This rendering could be just the thing to cheer you up, with a combination of the features from our favorite wind-named coupe and the all-new 2018 Polo.

We have to note that this is a combo only die-hard Volkswagen fans will appreciate, not that there are very few of those. The long, sexy shoulders of the 'Rocco clash slightly with the angular headlights of the Polo, which don't make sense on any other car.

It seems Kleber Silva thought about this too, as he seems to have changed the whole front end. This doesn't belong to the Polo or Scirocco, but the Golf R.

Volkswagen has the expertise to make a 3-door version of the Polo, perhaps one that looks even sexier than this. We're talking about a supermini here, but the MQB A0 platform isn't as rudimentary as you think. The new Polo has a stiffer chassis and available adaptive dampers.

But it's a virtual consensus among manufacturers that 3-door coupes of the B-segment variety don't work. We saw that with the Polo, which is 3-door only, just like the SEAT Ibiza.

These cars used to be a lot more popular in the days of the Ford Puma and Opel Tigra. The funny thing is that the Polo-Scirocco hybrid could be almost as good as the Scirocco. You see, the sexy Golf 5-based coupe initially came out with a 2-liter turbo pushing 200 HP and 280 Nm of torque... if we remember correctly. They didn't call it a GTI, but it was one for all intents and purposes. And the Polo? It now has a 2-liter turbo with 200 HP and 320 Nm of torque. What more could you want? Probably more full rear tracks and a chopped roof to go along with the sporty mantra.
