From Giugiaro to Nakamura, Here Are 9 Car Designers that Shaped Our World

Car design hasn’t always been a trade for talented men and women. In the early days of the automobile, few cared how their cars looked as long as they worked, sold and allowed others to be made.

As with any great idea, this one too quickly spread, got transformed and also spontaneously surfaced on other continents, including Europe.



Since those early days of car design, people actually drawing the cars have grown into icons of their generations, sometimes just as famous as singers or even football players.



But who is the most prolific of the bunch? Who designed the most cars, who led the way for others and served as inspiration for countless generations of car designers?







Coincidentally or not, of the nine people four are Italian and their names instantly ring bells: Battista Farina, Giorgetto Giugiaro, Marcello Gandini and Walter de Silva. Next up are two Americans (Chris Bangle and Frank Stephenson) one Dane (Henrik Fisker), one Brit (the



These nine people have shaped the auto industry in ways no one thought possible, some putting their signature on a huge number of cars, others on fewer, but no less important.



