autoevolution
 

Design Director Ian Callum to Leave Jaguar, Pursue Other Design Projects

4 Jun 2019, 14:52 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Industry
After 20 years at the helm of Jaguar’s car design department, Ian Callum is to leave his position on July 1, to be replaced by the current creative design director, Julian Thomson.
99 photos
2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP
 
In the auto industry, the name Jaguar is usually spelled Ian Callum. The 64-year-old British-born has been the man in charge with how the carmaker’s vehicles should look like for exactly two decades, and there’s virtually no Jag on the street today that wasn’t drawn by him or under his guidance.

Callum started his design career at Ford Design Studios (his brother, Moray, is vice president of design for Ford) where he drew cars like RS200 and Escort RS Cosworth. He then moved on to TWR Design, being the man responsible for the birth of the Aston Martin DB7, Vanquish and DB9.

He became head of Jaguar design in 1999. There, Callum made his mark with names like the XE, XF and XJ, the F-Type and the current line of PACE SUVs.

Jaguar did not mention any reason for the designer’s leaving his post, but the man himself hinted he might have something else up his sleeve.

“I came into this role with a mission to take Jaguar design back to where it deserved to be,” Callum said in a statement announcing the retirement.

“It has taken 20 years, but I believe I have achieved what I set out to do. Given the strength of both our products and the design team I feel that now is the right time to move on, both personally and professionally, and explore other design projects.”

Callum will not be completely out of the loop when it comes to Jaguar either, as he will continue to serve as design consultant.

His shoes as design director will be filled by Julian Thomson, one of Callum’s closest co-designers for the better part of his career.
Ian Callum car designer jaguar design director Julian Thomson
press release
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Upgrading Your Car: Top 5 Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Multimedia Systems Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
On Electric Harleys and New Generations 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Latest car models:
SEAT Mii electricSEAT Mii electric CompactCADILLAC CT5-VCADILLAC CT5-V Medium PremiumCADILLAC CT4-VCADILLAC CT4-V Entry PremiumFERRARI SF90 StradaleFERRARI SF90 Stradale ExoticLEXUS RXLEXUS RX Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 