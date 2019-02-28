McLaren F1 Designer Peter Stevens Pens the Dendrobium XP-2 Electric Hypercar

For a couple of years now, a British company by the name of Dendrobium has been working on a ridiculously powerful electric hypercar by the name D-1. Although a launch date for the monster machine is nowhere in sight, the company tapped a prominent British designer to play a bit with the D-1.

14 photos



As per Dendrobium, Stevens took a look at the D-1 and reshaped its lines here and there to create the new XP-2 variant, one that has improved airflow and “visually enhanced drama.”



Unfortunately, Dendrobium did not say whether Stevens’ interpretation of the D-1 is the one that the company will actually sell.



The things holding the British company back is the weight of the car and the battery needed to power it. At least that's what we get from the limited amount of info available.



First, Dendrobium apparently decided not to give up until the target weight of 1,750 kg is reached. The D-1 and its XP-2 offshoot are made of carbon and other lightweight alloys, but the cars are not quite there yet.



Then, the D-1 / XP-2 will use solid-state batteries that are still to be invented. The company says it will use them “when the technology is reliable and financially viable,” and that can mean literally anything.



Aside from the target weight, Dendrobium made public only one other figure about the car: 1,800, representing the bhp to be developed by the electric powertrain.



The company promised on several occasions more details about the hypercar will be known shortly. Until then, fans - if any - can The designer's name is Peter Stevens, the man who took Gordon Murray’s raw ideas and transformed them into the coherent shape of the McLaren F1 . He is also responsible for the creation of the Lotus Elan M100, Lotus Esprit or Jaguar XJR-15, among other things.As per Dendrobium, Stevens took a look at the D-1 and reshaped its lines here and there to create the new XP-2 variant, one that has improved airflow and “visually enhanced drama.”Unfortunately, Dendrobium did not say whether Stevens’ interpretation of the D-1 is the one that the company will actually sell.The things holding the British company back is the weight of the car and the battery needed to power it. At least that's what we get from the limited amount of info available.First, Dendrobium apparently decided not to give up until the target weight of 1,750 kg is reached. The D-1 and its XP-2 offshoot are made of carbon and other lightweight alloys, but the cars are not quite there yet.Then, the D-1 / XP-2 will use solid-state batteries that are still to be invented. The company says it will use them “when the technology is reliable and financially viable,” and that can mean literally anything.Aside from the target weight, Dendrobium made public only one other figure about the car: 1,800, representing the bhp to be developed by the electric powertrain.The company promised on several occasions more details about the hypercar will be known shortly. Until then, fans - if any - can go online and shop for $250 scale replicas of the D-1.