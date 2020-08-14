2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe Realistically Portrayed Based on Latest Spy Shots

The Munich-based luxury automaker is having a really tough time trying to keep its upcoming 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe under wraps – with reports swirling across social media of undisguised leaks. The hard-working spy photographers have also done their jobs on this occasion, so it was only natural CGI (computer-generated images) wizards have a lot of material to work with.
We feel the Bavarian automaker should rush ahead of schedule and quickly present the 2 Series willingly – otherwise it does not seem anything can stop the flood of information related to the upcoming G42 generation. We have already seen a couple of renderings based on spy shots and a leak, along with the still rear-wheel drive proportions covered in bewildering camouflage wrap.
The Russian friends from kolesa.ro have put two and two together and produced a fresh batch of renderings for the 2022 BMW 2 Series. Because these are based on real-life spied prototypes the basic proportions and overall dimensions are entirely accurate – only the design is left to the imagination of the artist.
Still, the styling generics correspond to former work so we can safely assume the design is virtually set in stone. Of course, take all this with a grain of salt – perhaps BMW still has an ace up its Bavarian poker sleeve and might trick us with a surprise of its own.
Of course, this chapter is always subjective – just look at the storm caused by the arrival of the huge-grille BMW 4 Series – so we could return to firmer ground by talking about technical specifications. The 2 Series Coupe stays firmly slotted beneath the larger coupe brother and still has no intention to adopt the front-wheel drive platform of the 2 Series Active Tourer, Grand Tourer and Gran Coupe.
That does not mean we should not expect a switch to a new architecture – the 3 Series CLAR platform looks like the perfect candidate. This will probably allow the automaker to fit large in-line six engines up to the point of transplanting the same engine we now see under the hood of the BMW X3M and X4 M (and probably inside the M3 / M4 duo).
The Russian friends from kolesa.ro have put two and two together and produced a fresh batch of renderings for the 2022 BMW 2 Series. Because these are based on real-life spied prototypes the basic proportions and overall dimensions are entirely accurate – only the design is left to the imagination of the artist.
Still, the styling generics correspond to former work so we can safely assume the design is virtually set in stone. Of course, take all this with a grain of salt – perhaps BMW still has an ace up its Bavarian poker sleeve and might trick us with a surprise of its own.
Of course, this chapter is always subjective – just look at the storm caused by the arrival of the huge-grille BMW 4 Series – so we could return to firmer ground by talking about technical specifications. The 2 Series Coupe stays firmly slotted beneath the larger coupe brother and still has no intention to adopt the front-wheel drive platform of the 2 Series Active Tourer, Grand Tourer and Gran Coupe.
That does not mean we should not expect a switch to a new architecture – the 3 Series CLAR platform looks like the perfect candidate. This will probably allow the automaker to fit large in-line six engines up to the point of transplanting the same engine we now see under the hood of the BMW X3M and X4 M (and probably inside the M3 / M4 duo).