New 992 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Spotted, Shows Massive Swan Neck Wing

While we're all waiting for Porsche to release the GT3 incarnation of the 992-generation 911, which should land within the next twelve months, it seems like the first prototype of the 992 GT3 RS has been spotted just outside the Nurburgring.
So far, we only have a single photo of the Neunelfer, but there are multiple clues pointing out to the fact that we're looking at the Rennsport model here.
For starters, the early development stage seems to fall in line with the life cycle of the 992, but keep in mind we can't be 100 percent certain this is the next GT3 RS - the vehicle could also be the Cup racecar incarnation of the yet unreleased GT3, but the air extractors on the front wings have 3RS written all over them.
In fact, the speculation revolving around the GT3 Cup is mostly linked to that super-sized rear wing, which seems more suitable for a motorsport tool than a street car. However, if we consider that the "standard" GT3 has been spotted testing with a wing that can easily rival that of the ex-generation GT3 RS, it would only be normal for the future 992 GT3 RS to pack this sort of downforce hardware.
Oh, and by the way, the Porsche 911 992 GT3 and GT3 RS might just keep these swan neck wings for the production versions. For the record, the idea behind this type of mount is to boost downforce: since the air underneath a car's wing needs to move faster than the one on top of it and the mounts naturally cause a bit of disruption, it's only normal to have them on top when aiming for the said increase.
The central exhaust tips are traditional for such a machine and these should be linked to a naturally aspirated engine - as the soundtrack of multiple "standard" GT3 testers has already confirmed, this will maintain an atmospheric engine, with a 4.0-liter flat-six delivering 500+ hp being expected. As such, the RS model should deliver an output premium of at least 20 hp.
And while the GT3 will once again offer a manual tranny alongside its PDK (prototypes have shown that, this time around, the Touring will also offer both transmissions), the lap time dedication of the RS means there will be no manual for this model.
Curiously, if we zoom in on the right fender of this test car, we'll notice there seems to be a charging point reminding us of the Taycan just below the traditional fuel filler cap.
And while Porsche has confirmed the electrification of the 992, there are multiple reasons why this probably won't include the GT3 RS, so that aspect mentioned above might not be relevant. For one, the current battery technology adds plenty of weight, even for hybrids, and this is precisely what you want to avoid for a racetrack special like the GT3 RS.
Besides, a gas-electric Neunelfer isn't expected to arrive until the mid-cycle revamp of the 992, which is still a few years away.
You'll find the image of the 992 GT3 RS prototype in the Instagram post below, which comes from German racing driver Jan-Erik Slooten, whose resume includes the Porsche Sports Cup Germany.
Oh, and there's also a YouTube video below (lens tip to NIKLAS 97), which showcases the latest 992 GT3 (and Touring) testing on the Green Hell.
