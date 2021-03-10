The Most Affordable 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Luxury Sedan Costs $184,900

A week before last Christmas, Mercedes released pricing information for the redesigned S-Class in the United States. The entry-level specification - dubbed S 500 4Matic Luxury Line - carries a sticker price of $109,800 excluding destination charge and extras. Customers who want to stand out in the crowd are offered the longer and more luxurious Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, which starts at $184,900 for the S 580 4Matic.
First of all, we have to decipher the numeric designation. Instead of displacement, horsepower, or torque figures, 580 refers to a 4.0-liter V8 with a couple of turbochargers and 48-volt mild hybridization because Mercedes works in mysterious ways. 4Matic needs no explanation whatsoever because the 4WD system was introduced in 1987 in the W124 series E-Class.
The Stuttgart-based automaker quotes 496 horsepower and 516 pound-feet (700 Nm) of torque, which is a little underwhelming in a car this heavy. But we’re missing the point here because Maybach-branded Mercs are focused on luxury and comfort instead of straight-line performance.
Airmatic air suspension and active road noise compensation are highlights in their own right, along with rear-axle steering that improves maneuverability on narrow streets and at low speeds. Seven inches longer in wheelbase compared to the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, the Maybach brings the point home with calfrest massaging and a neck/shoulder heating system.
As standard, the MBUX High-End Rear Seat Entertainment system treats the rear passengers with two 11.6-inch touchscreens, two wireless headsets, and an MBUX tablet. Heated armrests, a rear-seat airbag, phone charging pads, and the Air Balance cabin fragrance system are standard too.
Arriving at U.S. dealerships in the summer, the S 580 4Matic is a thoroughbred Maybach up front as well. The driver - or better said chauffer - takes his information from the 3D instrument cluster, augmented reality head-up display, and a 12.8-inch OLED multimedia touchscreen display.
If this list of goodies still doesn't flot your boat, fret not. As expected of the Maybach division, more exclusivity is available in the guise of expensive appointments that include 10 two-tone paint finishes with a dividing line, a four-seat configuration with a continuous rear center console, electronically-operated rear doors, heated and cooled cupholders, and champagne flutes.
