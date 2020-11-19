Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Launches with Calf Massage, 2.3 Megapixel Headlights

Not exactly a separate brand but not just a trim level either, Mercedes-Maybach has since become the benchmark in luxury for the German manufacturer. Designed to compete with the likes of Rolls-Royce (owned by BMW) or Bentley (owned by the Volkswagen Group), the Maybach models focused on comfort and refinement, with a particular emphasis on the rear seats.
The all-new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class makes no exception, and the list of amenities available to the lucky persons sitting in the back is virtually endless, as is somewhat occasionally ridiculous. Would you like to have your calves massaged? Or maybe you're more partial to the neck and shoulders heating system. And come night, you can enjoy the 253 LEDs responsible for the ambiance lighting.
Gimmicks aside, the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class also offers a very concrete boost in comfort compared to the standard S-Class (we feel dirty even calling it that) limousine. The vehicle's luxury version gets an extra 18 centimeters (seven inches) added to its wheelbase, and their benefits can all be found in the rear seats.
If that's not enough, the front passenger seat can have its backrest tilted forward by 23 degrees over the vertical, creating ample room for whoever is sitting behind to stretch their legs. Alternatively, they can place them on the calf rests that now feature a massage option on the Executive Seats.
The car caters to every sense of its occupants, save only for taste (though we're pretty sure the leather would leave a pretty good taste in the mouth if you were to lick it). The ears, on the other hand, will be tickled by a Burmester high-end 4D surround system, and will be so in complete disconnect to what is going out outside.
Not only is the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class incredibly quiet thanks to its soundproofing and majestic suspension, but it also uses active road noise compensation. How does this work? Daimler says it "reduces unwanted low-frequency noises using counter-phased sound waves", but "black magic" is just as good an explanation.
Moving on from the interior, you will have noticed by now the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class comes in a two-tone finish. That's an optional extra meant to further differentiate it from the Benz version of the S-Class, that is if the massive, chromed grille and the Maybach badges at the back and on the side weren't enough. The dividing line between the two colors is applied by hand, and any imperfections you might find will lead to the person who painted it being shot.
One of the vehicle's coolest features has nothing to do with pampering the owner. Called Digital Light (Daimler writes it in all caps, but we don't like to shout at our readers), it was first introduced in a limited run on the previous model and enables the vehicle to project images or symbols on the road ahead using its headlights.
It features three high-power LEDs and 1.3 micro-mirrors per headlamp, making the new S-Class the first vehicle with 2.3-megapixel headlights. The practical applicability of the feature is reduced to keeping other drivers in a dark cone while maximizing the light output on the rest of the road, but that doesn't change the fact the new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class can project images onto the road with a 2.3-megapixel resolution.
Mercedes-Maybach GLS), you just know this kind of car is suited to the silky-smooth nature of the V12. Plus, you don't want everyone to point and say you bought the cheap Maybach, do you?
Daimler doesn't specify when the new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class will become available, but you can ask your assistant to phone the local dealer and inform them you would want one the moment that happens.
