Ginormous 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Prototype Looks Taller Than Before

4 Dec 2019, 11:07 UTC ·
by author pic
When Mercedes-Benz took the decision to resurrect the Maybach nameplate for the second time in 2015, two years after its first attempt ended in a not so glamorous way, most automotive analysts curbed their enthusiasm.
Wrong they did, because the revived luxury moniker, now just a sub-brand of Mercedes-Benz just like Mercedes-AMG, pretty much mopped the floor with the previous bespoke models regarding sales.

In an attempt to snowball that positive result in the upcoming seventh-generation S-Class (W223) also, Mercedes-Benz has decided to customize the Mercedes-Maybach version even more.

As you can see in the following spy video, the 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class will have totally different proportions compared to the “regular” Sonderklasse. Apart from expected differentiating features like the grille with vertical slots instead of horizontal, increased wheelbase and enlarged rear doors, the new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class will also have a comically-tall roofline.

This translates into improved headroom both in the front and in the rear, with rich passengers now able to board the car comfortably while still having an imposing hairdo or wearing huge hats if that's their thing.

Since it will be part of a diminishing S-Class lineup, as both the Coupe and Cabriolet will go the way of the Dodo, Mercedes-Benz probably wanted to differentiate the remaining S-Class versions as much as possible. As a downside, the Maybach's front and rear extremities look a bit lopsided now with that giant passenger space in the middle, but that has never stopped cars like the Rolls-Royce Phantom to sell in record numbers.

By far the biggest differences compared to a normal S-Class will be found inside, though, where the bespoke rear seats and upholstery will one-up the standard model by a significant measure.

While the next-generation S-Class has been tipped to lose the V12 from its engine lineup, the twelve-cylinder will continue to live on powering a Mercedes-Maybach version, so all is not lost. Other available engines will include at least two V8 versions, one equipped with a mild-hybrid system while the other one might be a full hybrid or plug-in hybrid.

Expect the next-generation Mercedes-Maybach S-Class to go on sale in the second half of 2021, not long after the standard S-Class W223 reaches showrooms.

