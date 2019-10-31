2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS Prototype Says No to V12 Ahead of Official Reveal

Even though we already know pretty much how the Mercedes-Maybach GLS will look like and the car is less than a month away from its official unveiling at the 2019 Los Angele Auto Show, camouflaged prototypes of the double-M GLS are still running around.
This time, a heavily covered GLS prototype was caught doing lap after lap on the Nurburgring, and despite the camouflage, it is as plain as a pikestaff that the model is part of the upcoming Mercedes-Maybach lineup.
We say “lineup” because the GLS won't be the only all-new Maybach model to spearhead the reinvention of the luxury sub-brand, with the E-Class also being expected to receive the double-M treatment.
Getting back to the Mercedes-Maybach GLS, a press release recently let it slip that “in November 2019 the brand will present its first model in the attractive SUV segment. In taking this step, Mercedes-Maybach is meeting the wishes of customers for an expansion of the existing model portfolio, even more distinct differentiation from the basic Mercedes-Benz models and a stronger brand profile.”
The only major international car show this November is obviously the 2019 LA Auto Show, which starts on the 22nd, but you should expect the first official photos and details a bit earlier than that, not to mention some even earlier leaks.
Speaking of leaks, almost every automotive news outlet out there is trying to make the V12 rumor true with regards to the Mercedes-Maybach GLS. Sadly, that will never happen, and the last V12-powered SUV from Mercedes-Benz will remain the G-Wagen.
The GLS by Maybach will only be offered with V8 engines in various stages of electrification, and on some markets, it will also be available with a mild-hybrid inline-six, but that's pretty much it.
While the exterior will only differ regarding the grille, bumpers, wheels and more subtle details – like the exhaust tips – compared to the regular GLS, the interior is where the magic will happen. A 2+2 passenger arrangement is expected to be the only option available in the beginning, with the two rear passengers being as pampered as the ones in a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.
