autoevolution
 

2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS Prototype Says No to V12 Ahead of Official Reveal

31 Oct 2019, 15:51 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Even though we already know pretty much how the Mercedes-Maybach GLS will look like and the car is less than a month away from its official unveiling at the 2019 Los Angele Auto Show, camouflaged prototypes of the double-M GLS are still running around.
12 photos
Mercedes-Maybach GLSMercedes-Maybach GLSMercedes-Maybach GLSMercedes-Maybach GLSMercedes-Maybach GLSMercedes-Maybach GLSMercedes-Maybach GLSMercedes-Maybach GLSMercedes-Maybach GLSMercedes-Maybach GLSMercedes-Maybach GLS
This time, a heavily covered GLS prototype was caught doing lap after lap on the Nurburgring, and despite the camouflage, it is as plain as a pikestaff that the model is part of the upcoming Mercedes-Maybach lineup.

We say “lineup” because the GLS won't be the only all-new Maybach model to spearhead the reinvention of the luxury sub-brand, with the E-Class also being expected to receive the double-M treatment.

Getting back to the Mercedes-Maybach GLS, a press release recently let it slip that “in November 2019 the brand will present its first model in the attractive SUV segment. In taking this step, Mercedes-Maybach is meeting the wishes of customers for an expansion of the existing model portfolio, even more distinct differentiation from the basic Mercedes-Benz models and a stronger brand profile.”

The only major international car show this November is obviously the 2019 LA Auto Show, which starts on the 22nd, but you should expect the first official photos and details a bit earlier than that, not to mention some even earlier leaks.

Speaking of leaks, almost every automotive news outlet out there is trying to make the V12 rumor true with regards to the Mercedes-Maybach GLS. Sadly, that will never happen, and the last V12-powered SUV from Mercedes-Benz will remain the G-Wagen.

The GLS by Maybach will only be offered with V8 engines in various stages of electrification, and on some markets, it will also be available with a mild-hybrid inline-six, but that's pretty much it.

While the exterior will only differ regarding the grille, bumpers, wheels and more subtle details – like the exhaust tips – compared to the regular GLS, the interior is where the magic will happen. A 2+2 passenger arrangement is expected to be the only option available in the beginning, with the two rear passengers being as pampered as the ones in a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.

2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS-Class mercedes-maybach gls GLS-Class Mercedes-Maybach spy video
HP RoboCop Shows How Far We Still Have to Go Before AI Could Really Protect Us Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S Concept Cars of the Future – This Japanese Supercar Is Made of WoodConcept Cars of the Future – This Japanese Supercar Is Made of Wood
Carbon Offsetting Is Just Fancy Window Dressing CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future Halloween Special: Cars That Only Look Fast, But Aren’tHalloween Special: Cars That Only Look Fast, But Aren’t
Next BMW 2 Series Coupe Will Be RWD and This Is What It Might Look Like These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car What Happened to Airships and Do They Have a Future?What Happened to Airships and Do They Have a Future?
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Airlines Are Going Overboard to Accommodate Non-Binary Gender Options Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road FCA Will Merge With PSA - Which Cars Should They Keep Making?FCA Will Merge With PSA - Which Cars Should They Keep Making?
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Are We Ready to Be Martians Yet? What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? On Her 35th Birthday, the ‘58 Plymouth Fury Named Christine Is Still the MeanestOn Her 35th Birthday, the ‘58 Plymouth Fury Named Christine Is Still the Meanest
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ GLE CoupeMERCEDES BENZ GLE Coupe Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ GLB-Class (X247)MERCEDES BENZ GLB-Class (X247) Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ GLSMERCEDES BENZ GLS Large SUVMERCEDES BENZ GLC CoupeMERCEDES BENZ GLC Coupe Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ GLCMERCEDES BENZ GLC CrossoverAll MERCEDES BENZ models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day