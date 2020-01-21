Mercedes-Maybach GLA and GLB Renderings Are Trolling the Luxury Industry

Mercedes is among the first carmakers to focus on luxury not just at the top of the market, but also in compact packages. Some say that the A-Class will never deliver the same experience as an S-Class, but it might with a little help from the Maybach division.
Maybach is a name as old as time itself. However, in 2004, Mercedes brought it back as a way to compete with Bentley and Rolls-Royce. Some say that models like the 57S didn't work because they cost $300,000 yet looked so much like an S-Class. Yet after a long hiatus, they tried again, this time by actually leaving the cars looking almost exactly like the S-Class.
Prices went a little down too. An S600 cost about $200,000 a few years ago, making you wonder what would happen if the experience was based not on an S-Class, but starting with one of the least expensive Mercedes cars.
The idea is strictly for the laughs, of course. Maybach will still rely on the S-Class once the new generation arrives, the W223, though they've also added a version based on the big-boy GLS crossover. As both cars are powered by big, powerful engines, all seems right in the world of the super-rich.
However, big powerful V8s and V12s also produce lots of those naughty little CO2 emissions, which industry regulators hate. Eventually, Mercedes will probably switch the Maybach brand to electric, but as a stop-gap, the Maybach GLA and GLB seem amusing yet appropriate.
It wouldn't be the first time an automaker known for big cars created a luxury mini just because of emissions. Aston Martin famously sold the Cygnet, which was based on a smart-like car called the Toyota/Scion iQ. But they only managed to sell about 150 units.
Mercedes doesn't need to go to anybody else, and with extended wheelbase crossovers being so popular in China, a Maybach GLA or GLB doesn't seem completely far-fetched. What would that even look like? Well, just check out these cool renderings created by Russian artist Aksyonov Nikita.
