Someone Is Making Houses Shaped Like Car Logos

3 Man Drives Jeep Compass Into Church Seeking Protection From His Own Demons

2 2020 Jeep North Edition Lineup Ranges From the Renegade to the Gladiator

More on this:

2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon Priced at $41,380, Four-Door Costs $46,380

As previously reported , Jeep has revived the Recon for the 2020 model year. Now the special edition has been uploaded to the U.S. configurator, and it’s not cheap at all. 6 photos



On the suck-squeeze-bang-blow front, Jeep limits engine and transmission options to the Hurricane turbo four-cylinder and 8HP automatic. The 2.0-liter powerplant comes standard with eTorque technology, featuring a belt starter/generator for extra efficiency.



A 4.10 rear axle is also included, along with the most capable 4x4 system that Jeep currently offers. In other words, the Rubicon Recon is prepared for off-road ventures right off the bat. The torque of the Hurricane should also help, but on the other hand, don’t forget that the Wrangler has entered 2020 with a new engine option.



The EcoDiesel V6 returns with 3.0 liters of displacement. Designed and built in Italy by VM Motori, this engine is exclusive to the four-door Unlimited and eight-speeder box. Over in Europe, the Wrangler relies on a



On a related note, Jeep plans to electrify the JL and JLU with a plug-in hybrid powertrain.



Every Jeep will be electrified in one way or another by 2021 according to the Capital Markets Day 2018 presentation, and yes, the More expensive then the North Edition and Rubicon, the Rubicon Recon can get a whole lot costlier if you go through the options list. A special color for the exterior is $195, body-colored fender flares add $495, the Sky Power Top with one-touch operation is $3,995, leather for the bucket seats retails at $1,495, and yes, even the 8.4-inch touchscreen costs extra. In other words, you can spend upwards of fifty grand!On the suck-squeeze-bang-blow front, Jeep limits engine and transmission options to the Hurricane turbo four-cylinder and 8HP automatic. The 2.0-liter powerplant comes standard with eTorque technology, featuring a belt starter/generator for extra efficiency.A 4.10 rear axle is also included, along with the most capable 4x4 system that Jeep currently offers. In other words, the Rubicon Recon is prepared for off-road ventures right off the bat. The torque of the Hurricane should also help, but on the other hand, don’t forget that the Wrangler has entered 2020 with a new engine option.The EcoDiesel V6 returns with 3.0 liters of displacement. Designed and built in Italy by VM Motori, this engine is exclusive to the four-door Unlimited and eight-speeder box. Over in Europe, the Wrangler relies on a 2.2-liter turbo diesel first seen in the Alfa Romeo Giulia, and having tested that engine in both models, I can tell you that it’s adequate for both applications although a little less refined in the Wrangler.On a related note, Jeep plans to electrify the JL and JLU with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. 4xe is how the yet-to-be-detailed option is called, and the Compass will get it as well. At the present moment, only the Renegade and Compass are available as plug-in hybrids in Europe and China.Every Jeep will be electrified in one way or another by 2021 according to the Capital Markets Day 2018 presentation, and yes, the Wrangler EV is also planned at some point in the nearest of futures.