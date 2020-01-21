Fake G63 4x4 Squared Based on Suzuki Jimny Conquers the Sand Dunes

There's no such thing as a G63 4x4 Squared, at least not officially. But this car kind of looks like one, plus it's not like the Suzuki Jimny has anything to do with the G63, the G550 4x4 Squared or the Mercedes in general.
So, the fake Mercedes body kit for the new Jimny looks so good that I kind of forgot what the little Suzuki looks like without it. I guess everything looks better when you think it's been made by the biggest brand in luxury cars, but the execution is pretty decent too.
Right out of the box, Suzuki made an intentionally boxy little crossover that naturally looks like a vintage off-roader. However, Fast Car Center, a middle-east body shop, take things to the next level with extensive modifications.
This latest example comes with the bumper, grille, and lights of the new G-Class scaled down to the Jimny's diminutive size. On top of that, you have the "Squared" Stuff like the extended fender flares, the roof bar with extra lights and a bull bar.
We don't know what this specific transformation cost. However, it even has some awesome suspension upgrades. From what we understand, it's been put together for Saeed Bin Maktoum, a guy who's not only a member of the royal family but also a former sports shooter, horse whisperer, and race truck driver.
It's safe to assume that he owns an actual G63 or two... or ten, so the Jimny is more for the laughs. We'll leave it up to you to decide if it's a good off-roader. However, the Jimny is undeniably a capable car in that regard, even without the mods, and the photos are epic.
We don't know what something like this costs. But a real G550 Squared was about $200,000, and it's safe to assume a Jimny, even one this modified, is way cheaper.
