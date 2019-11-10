Audi Q5, Bentley Bentayga Get the 4x4 Squared Treatment

Santa's just around the corner, and people who are into expensive cars and charities will start to wonder what's the best excuse to trick out their cars for winter. So why not take an ordinary "boring" SUV to the next level with a formula that's tried and tested?
Due to all the money Mercedes was making off the G-Class, it approved several low-volume version, knowing that some customers will pay anything for the exclusivity. One such project was the G500 4x4 Squared.
Not only was this twice the SUV, fitted with the now legendary portal axles, but also came with the 4-liter V8, which at the time was a brand new engine. The cost matched its exclusivity, and you might think that Mercedes is the only company that can get away with something like this, but you'd be wrong.
Bentley also has a rich history of limited-edition exotics, and while it's never made anything lifted before, there's never been an SUV before the Bentayga either. "Oh, but the G-Class is built differently from the unibody Bentley," we hear you say. That's true, but car construction didn't stop Mercedes from lifting the E-Class All-Terrain 4x4 Squared.
Completely revising the air suspension of a Bentley could add about 50% to its cost. But plenty of folks are into having the most expensive and outrageous vehicle, so finding customers wouldn't be a problem.
Unfortunately, these photos aren't real, just 3D models created by @banglaautodesign. They used the same sets of chunky off-road tires for both the Bentayga and an Audi Q5 and Q7, which look built for arctic expeditions with an extra-wide footprint dispersing weight. The rest of the body kit also perfectly captures the spirit of the 4x4 Squared, using the "under rider" bumper extensions, some fender extensions, and a safari-style roof rack, not for shooting, but for carrying Santa's gifts and stuff.
