2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class W223 Prototype Gives Short Peep Inside It

Those raised eyebrows might either correlate with increased sales courtesy of younger rich folks, as Mercedes-Benz is betting or a reversal of its fortunes because most of its traditional, slightly older customers, who aren't the most tech-inclined people out there.We say this mainly because of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class W223 interior, which will show a complete departure from the old-world and somewhat old-fashioned interiors of its predecessors. To put things into perspective, there will be an almost complete lack of analog buttons or knobs inside the W223 S-Class, save for a couple of exceptions such as the steering-wheel-mounted gear lever and the hazard lights button.Pretty much everything else in the car will be controlled via touch or voice, with most of the center console making room for a giant touchscreen with haptic feedback that cascades in between the two front seats.Hopefully, Mercedes ' own research into the matter has revealed that a constant multitude of fingerprints on your center console is less important than decreasing the average age of S-Class owners, which is currently hovering at around 65 years old.The exterior will be less of a design revolution, albeit the overall looks will jump on the “ ginormous grille and slim headlights” bandwagon compared to the current generation and some models will get hidden door-handles that retract when not in use.Massive electrification across the board is expected on the powertrain side, where an assortment of mild-hybrid, full-hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions of gasoline and diesel engines will be offered.The old V12 will live to see another day in the Mercedes-Maybach variants, possibly accompanied by a 48-volt mild-hybrid system for reducing emissions. Stuttgart-based videographer Walko-Art recently got close and personal with two pre-production W223s, one of which is a Maybach. The regular S-Class also shows a sneak peek at its cream and almost button-less interior. Most of it is covered in camouflage tarp but every detail is in line with previous spyshots.