Step Inside the Pinnacle of Luxury That Is the 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class

The interior of the 2021 Maybach S-Class is based on the equally impressive new-gen Mercedes S-Class, but it’s taken things to a new level of luxury that blends ultra-high-quality materials with the latest technological advancements.
We will be showcasing the top-of-the-line version that features a two-tone designo rubelit red/kalahari gold exterior paint and the Nappa leather macchiato beige/bronze brown pearl interior package.
Stepping into the driver’s seat, we are greeted by the stylish leather steering wheel, the stainless-steel pedal cluster, and the sculptured look of the discreetly designed dashboard that tastefully blends wood with leather to create a vintage luxury look.
Maybach S-Class and can also be used for the active ambient lightning.
At the center of the console, we find the 12.8-inch OLED display which acts as the main high-tech control center of the vehicle and features the latest version of Mercedes’ MBUX infotainment system.
The diamond pattern, double seam front seats are elegantly designed and might just be the most comfortable you could ever sit in, featuring multiple adjustment options, climate control, and massage.
The large trim areas around them ooze luxury - just take a look at the high-quality wood trims on the armrests. The same material is used to encase the rear of the seat backrests reminding us of generous lounge seats.
The highlight of the new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class interior has to be the rear area, though. When entering, a carpet of light is spread across the interior, with the emphasis on the rear doors.
Between them stands the extended console that features the MBUX high-end rear entertainment system with two additional displays attached to the front seat headrests.
Also included are folding tables flawlessly integrated into the back of the front seats. Among the high-tech features, Mercedes offers adaptive rear lighting, seatbelt extenders, a Burmester 4D surround sound system, and a gesture control function that closes the rear doors with a swipe of the hand.
Virtually all surfaces inside the exclusive saloon are finished in exquisite Nappa leather, with the roof liner being made from high-quality Dinamica microfiber with prominent decorative stitching. Additional brown open-pore walnut wood trim elements in the rear perfectly round off the extraordinary build quality of the interior.
The 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class will be available next year, and although the German manufacturer is yet to reveal the exact price, we are expecting it to be somewhere around $200,000.
We will be showcasing the top-of-the-line version that features a two-tone designo rubelit red/kalahari gold exterior paint and the Nappa leather macchiato beige/bronze brown pearl interior package.
Stepping into the driver’s seat, we are greeted by the stylish leather steering wheel, the stainless-steel pedal cluster, and the sculptured look of the discreetly designed dashboard that tastefully blends wood with leather to create a vintage luxury look.
Maybach S-Class and can also be used for the active ambient lightning.
At the center of the console, we find the 12.8-inch OLED display which acts as the main high-tech control center of the vehicle and features the latest version of Mercedes’ MBUX infotainment system.
The diamond pattern, double seam front seats are elegantly designed and might just be the most comfortable you could ever sit in, featuring multiple adjustment options, climate control, and massage.
The large trim areas around them ooze luxury - just take a look at the high-quality wood trims on the armrests. The same material is used to encase the rear of the seat backrests reminding us of generous lounge seats.
The highlight of the new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class interior has to be the rear area, though. When entering, a carpet of light is spread across the interior, with the emphasis on the rear doors.
Between them stands the extended console that features the MBUX high-end rear entertainment system with two additional displays attached to the front seat headrests.
Also included are folding tables flawlessly integrated into the back of the front seats. Among the high-tech features, Mercedes offers adaptive rear lighting, seatbelt extenders, a Burmester 4D surround sound system, and a gesture control function that closes the rear doors with a swipe of the hand.
Virtually all surfaces inside the exclusive saloon are finished in exquisite Nappa leather, with the roof liner being made from high-quality Dinamica microfiber with prominent decorative stitching. Additional brown open-pore walnut wood trim elements in the rear perfectly round off the extraordinary build quality of the interior.
The 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class will be available next year, and although the German manufacturer is yet to reveal the exact price, we are expecting it to be somewhere around $200,000.