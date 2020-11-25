2022 Maybach S-Class Wagon Rendering Looks Eccentric Yet Practical

Not many people are aware of this, but Mercedes makes some of the most luxurious wagons on the planet. The E-Class is filled with amazing tech yet is reliable enough to work as a German taxi. But what would a $300,000 Mercedes luxury wagon look like?
It's an Internet tradition to turn any new sedan into a wagon to see what it looks like. And today, wb.artist20 contributed to it with an image of the 2022 Maybach S-Class that's been fitted with a big trunk. Because the uber-luxury limo is even longer than a normal S-Class, the image ends up resembling a hearse.
The two-tone paint and chrome trim also contribute to making this an undertaker's limousine. As one of the most expensive and luxurious cars of the modern age, the Maybach might just be the last wish of a dying billionaire. Unfortunately, he'd have to plan this in advance, ordering the 2022 S-Class right now and securing the right coachbuilder for the hearse makeover. It's probably not going to take as long as a pyramid, though.
In the digital world, it's a much easier task, as the artist just had to extend the roof a little and create an extra window. But we have to admit that neither this Maybach version nor the normal 2021 S-Class looks that good as a wagon.
Most car fans say the new RS6 is the best-looking wagon right now. Compared to that, the Maybach S-Class is like a large mansion on wheels, trying its best to hide the modern tech. The front end is covered in large chrome surfaces, and there's more chrome on the spine of the car, around the windows, under the doors, and over the trunk. And the two-tone paint is all done by hand, taking over a week to finish. It's about as subtle as a rapper's diamond-encrusted teeth.
